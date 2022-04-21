Alkame Plans to Begin Process for Uplisting to OTCQB

LAS VEGAS, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: ALKM), is pleased to announce that it will begin the process for moving off the OTC Pink Sheets and uplisting to the OTCQB. The Company will be hiring an auditing firm to assist with the uplisting.



The Company believes that the move to the OTCQB will provide enhanced investor benefits including higher reporting standards, greater access to analyst coverage and news services, and more comprehensive compliance requirements. The OTCQB is considered by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as an "established public market" for determining the public market price when registering securities for resale with the SEC. The OTC Pink is not considered as such, and most broker dealers will not trade or recommend OTC Pink stocks. Because the OTCQB dramatically increases transparency, reporting standards, management certification and compliance requirements, most broker dealers trade stocks on the OTCQB. Historically, companies that have made the move up to the OTCQB® tier have experienced increased investor awareness, greater liquidity and visibility of their common stock.



"Uplisting to the OTCQB will assist our company in providing greater shareholder value. It will allow us to achieve greater market visibility along with increased trading liquidity within the investment community. We look forward to showcasing our company to a larger audience of domestic and international investors,” Stated Robert Eakle, Alkame CEO. Eakle continued “Uplisting to OTCQB is the first of several exciting advancements, as we continue to make our way to NASDAQ."



About OTC Markets Group and the OTCQB® Venture Market



OTC Markets Group Inc. operates financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. We organize these securities into three markets based on the quality and timeliness of information a company provides to investors: the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market, and the Pink® Open Market. We utilize the power of technology to make markets more efficient, empowering a broad range of companies to improve their investor experience - all without the cost, complexity and resource drain common with an exchange listing.



The OTCQB® Venture Market is for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting, have a minimum bid price of $0.01, may not be in bankruptcy and must undergo an annual verification and management certification process. These standards provide a strong baseline of transparency to improve the information and trading experience for investors.



About Alkame Holdings, Inc.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. is a diversified publicly traded holding company. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries manufacture products that utilize an enhanced water proprietary technology when applicable to create products with several unique properties. The organization is diligently building a strong foundation through the launch and acquisition of appropriate business assets, and by pursuing multiple applications by placement into several emerging business sectors, such as consumer food and beverages products, hemp products, household pet products, horticulture and agriculture applications, hand sanitizers, and many other various water-based treatment solutions to both new and existing business platforms. For more information, visit www.alkameholdingsinc.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that Alkame will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's contracts, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.