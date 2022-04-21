AUGA group, AB Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

English Lithuanian

AUGA group, AB (hereinafter, the Company) received notifications of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (attached).

Notifications have been received in respect of execution of option transactions under the programme whereunder the Company shall grant its shares in the future to the employees and members of management of the Company and its subsidiaries (hereinafter, Employees). Under such option agreements, after 3 years Employees shall be entitled to elect whether to receive from the Company the shares specified in their option agreements. Shares shall be granted to the Employees free of charge (i.e. for EUR 0), shares shall be paid up from the Company’s reserve formed for granting the shares to employees.

CEO of AUGA group, AB

Kestutis Juščius

+370 5 233 5340

Attachments