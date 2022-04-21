DLH Wins Renewal of National Institute of Health Contract for Epidemiologic and Public Health Support

ATLANTA, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) (“DLH” or the “Company”), a leading health and human services provider to the federal government, today announced it has been awarded a contract to continue providing epidemiologic and public health support to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (“NIDDK”). NIDDK is an institute of the National Institutes of Health (“NIH”). DLH has held this work since this contract was first awarded in 1987.



The contract includes a base period of one year with four one-year options, for a total value of approximately $14 million. Under this award, DLH will support NIDDK led research into diabetes, digestive, kidney, and other chronic diseases through epidemiological research and biostatistical consultation, data management, statistical programming, data analysis, cloud computing, machine learning, and natural language processing. DLH will also collaborate and coordinate with the National Center for Health Statistics (“NCHS”) in planning, developing, and implementing surveys.

“DLH is honored to continue our long-standing partnership with NIDDK, supporting the research they lead to create knowledge about and treatments for some of the most consequential and burdensome public health concerns today,” said Jeanine Christian, President of DLH’s Public Health & Scientific Research operating unit. “Chronic diseases are a major cause of premature death around the world and a leading cause of death and disability in the United States – and we are proud to support NIDDK and their research as the institute works towards preventing disease, prolonging life, and promoting public health.”

“DLH’s world-class researchers, analysts, and programmers work each day alongside our partners at NIDDK to improve the health and quality of life of those suffering from diabetes and other chronic diseases,” said Zach Parker, DLH President and CEO. “DLH is proud of its long-standing customer relationship with NIDDK and is excited for the opportunity to continue leveraging Infinibyte® Cloud, our secure data analytics solution, and our experience in epidemiology and data analytics, in support of such a vital health mission.”

About DLH

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) delivers improved health and readiness solutions for federal programs through research, development, and innovative care processes. The Company’s experts in public health, performance evaluation, and health operations solve the complex problems faced by civilian and military customers alike, leveraging digital transformation, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, cloud-based applications, telehealth systems, and more. With over 2,300 employees dedicated to the idea that “Your Mission is Our Passion,” DLH brings a unique combination of government sector experience, proven methodology, and unwavering commitment to public health to improve the lives of millions. For more information, visit http://www.DLHcorp.com.

