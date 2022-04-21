Merit Medical’s Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, Brian Lloyd, Receives Corporate Counsel Award from Utah Business Magazine

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI), a leading global manufacturer and marketer of healthcare technology, is proud to announce that Brian G. Lloyd, Merit’s Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, is a recipient of Utah Business Magazine’s Corporate Counsel Award. The award recognizes exceptional in-house counselors who serve the state’s businesses, nonprofit organizations, and other private-sector organizations. This year’s award will be presented at a ceremony at The Grand America Hotel, in Salt Lake City, Utah, on April 21.



Since 2016, Brian has led Merit’s legal affairs for approximately 6,400 employees located in 24 offices across the globe. In addition, he oversees Merit’s corporate governance in partnership with Merit’s Board of Directors. His legal expertise crosses all areas of Merit’s business, including securities regulations, mergers, acquisitions, financing transitions, and corporate governance. His role in overseeing the company’s efforts in negotiating the terms and conditions of those transactions, in close partnership with Fred Lampropoulos, Merit Medical’s Chairman and CEO, has been instrumental to Merit’s success. This prolific acquisition strategy has helped Merit grow to become one of the largest companies in Utah, broadening its global presence, and helping it reach over $1 billion in revenues.

“Brian’s guidance and leadership has been critical to Merit’s growth in the medical device industry. As an innovator in the healthcare space, Merit serves many important stakeholders including patients, physicians, employees, and shareholders. I value Brian’s effective support and counsel to help meet their needs,” Mr. Lampropoulos said. “I am truly grateful to have him as part of the Merit family.”

ABOUT MERIT MEDICAL

Founded in 1987, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of proprietary disposable medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. Merit serves client hospitals worldwide with a domestic and international sales force and clinical support team totaling more than 500 individuals. Merit employs approximately 6,300 people worldwide with facilities in South Jordan, Utah; Pearland, Texas; Richmond, Virginia; Rockland, Massachusetts; Aliso Viejo, California; Maastricht and Venlo, The Netherlands; Paris, France; Galway, Ireland; Beijing, China; Tijuana, Mexico; Joinville, Brazil; Ontario, Canada; Melbourne, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Reading, United Kingdom; Johannesburg, South Africa; and Singapore.

TRADEMARKS

Unless noted otherwise, trademarks and registered trademarks used in this release are the property of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.



CONTACTS

PR/Media Inquiries

Sarah Comstock

Merit Medical

+1-801-432-2864 | sarah.comstock@merit.com



Investor Inquiries

Mike Piccinino, CFA, IRC

Westwicke - ICR

+1-443-213-0509 | mike.piccinino@westwicke.com