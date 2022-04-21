New York, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151457/?utm_source=GNW

Global Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Market to Reach US$61.3 Billion by the Year 2026



Security and safety are key concerns for people from all walks of life, including the common man, employees, business houses, and most importantly building owners. Growth in the ESS market will be driven by the critical need to safeguard people, resources, and infrastructure amid escalating security concerns, and the convergence of IT and mobile technology with security systems. Propelled by ever-increasing security concerns, demand for electronic security systems (ESS) such as alarms, electronic access controls systems (EACS) and CCTV and video surveillance systems, among others, is witnessing significant increase. Due to their capabilities of offering affordable, easy to install and convenient solutions, the new-age electronic security devices are gaining traction among an extensive customer base. Rise in terrorist attacks, vandalism, campus violence, and the resultant need for personal safety, and security at public places such as transits, city centers, educational institutions, as well as borders is driving growth in the ESS market. Other factors responsible for the strong evolution of the market over the years include heightened levels of fear over security among individuals, stringent regulatory mandates, increase in new building constructions, and surging demand for technologically superior yet cost effective products. Rising focus on the development of smart cities in several countries across the world has been another major growth driver for the global market.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Electronic Security Systems (ESS) estimated at US$39.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$61.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period. CCTV & Video Surveillance Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.4% CAGR to reach US$28.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Alarms segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 32.1% share of the global Electronic Security Systems (ESS) market. Video surveillance market globally is heading for impressive gains on account of extensive adoption of the technology in increasing number of applications across numerous verticals along with technological advances and rising concerns regarding cyber and physical security. Rise in terrorist attacks, vandalism, campus violence, and the resulting need for personal safety, and security at public places such as transits, city centers, educational institutions, as well as borders have been especially driving the CCTV and video surveillance market over the years. Alarms include all types of sensors and detectors utilized to effectively warn against the unauthorized intrusions. These systems typically include associated control panels and other related devices.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $9.3 Billion by 2026



The Electronic Security Systems (ESS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.6 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 25.97% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$9.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.5% and 6.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$10.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.



Electronic Access Control Systems Segment to Reach $9 Billion by 2026



Electronic Access Control Solutions, which relate to the use of technology for ensuring safety and security by tracking and preventing unauthorized access to restricted premises have been gaining significant attention in recent years. Electronic access control systems offer solutions to problems such as workplace violence, terrorism and fraud. In the global Electronic Access Control Systems segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$7.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 10.1% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 634 Featured) -

ADT LLC

Allegion plc

ISONAS

ASSA ABLOY AB

HID Global

Axis Communications AB

BIO-key, International, Inc.

Bosch Security Systems

Brinks Home Security

Chamberlain Group, Inc.

CP PLUS GmbH & Co. KG

Dahua Technology Co., Ltd.

DoorKing, Inc.

dormakaba Holding AG

Fermax Electronica S.A.U.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Electronic Security Systems (ESS) - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

634 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Fighting Back Against Security Threats is an Ever-Present Need

Terrorism Can be Bad for the Economy: Global Economic Impact of

Terrorism (In US$ Billion) for Years 2009, 2014, 2016, 2019

and 2021

Despite the Declining Impact of Terrorism on the Global

Economy, Several Countries are Witnessing the Dawn of a New

Era of Conflict and Violence: Number of Terrorism Deaths by

Country for the Year 2020

Transportation Emerges as One of the Most Vulnerable Sectors

for Incursions

Security Threats & Safety Concerns Spiral at Residential Places

Ever-Present Threat of Burglary & Home Break-Ins Drives Demand

for Home Security Systems: Number of Burglaries Per 100,000

People by Country for the Year 2021

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this

Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few

So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?

How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the

Pandemic Will End: Global Percentage (%) of Population

Administered With Vaccines in Advanced Economies, Emerging

Markets, and Low-Income Countries As of July 2021

How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global Number of

Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020

through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine Efficiency

Against New Strains is Decreasing?

Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,

Most Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite

a Continuing Pandemic

A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by

New Variants, Comes as a Relief for Suffering Industries &

Markets: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will

Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary

Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for

Years 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2022

How the Construction Industry, a Key Influencer of

Opportunities in the Electronic Security Systems Market, Was

Impacted by the Pandemic & What?s the New Normal?

Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for the Years

2019, 2020, & 2021

Electronic Security Systems (ESS): Definition, Importance &

Benefits

Here?s What to Expect in the ESS Market in the Short-to-Medium

Term

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

World Brands



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Smart City & Smart Home Security and Surveillance Emerge to

Provide New Opportunities for Growth

Global Smart Cities Opportunity (In US$ Billion) for Years

2021, 2024, 2027

Rise of Smart Homes & Home Automation to Offer Growth

Opportunities on a Platter

Smart Homes Emerge as a Disruptive Trend Enhancing Lives of

Homeowners & Also Creating New Market Opportunities for Smart

Security Technologies & Solutions: Global Smart Homes Market

by Category in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 and 2022

Security and Surveillance in Smart Homes: A Review

Automation & Home Security: A Special Focus

Increased Focus on Border Control & Security Opens New Growth

Opportunities for Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems

Criminalization of Migration Drives Growth of PID in the

Perimeter Security Market

Crackdown on Illegal Immigration Pushes Up the Demand Momentum

for PID Systems in Border Security: Illegal Immigrants in the

United States (In Million)

Smart Locks & Video Doorbells Grow in Popularity

Smart Locks Emerge as the Leading Growth Category in the Access

Control Systems Segment

Technology Innovations in the Smart Locks Space: A Review

Video Doorbells Grow in Demand Among Smart Home Owners

Critical Infrastructure Protection, a Major Application Area

for ESS

Strong Demand for Networked IP Surveillance Cameras Emerge as a

Key Trend in the Market

Growing Popularity Wireless Electronic Security Systems to

Boost Market Prospects

Biometrics Based ESS Goes Mainstream

Fingerprint Access Control: A Review

Frictionless Face and Iris Recognition Technologies to Take

Over Fingerprint Biometrics

AI to Revolutionize Electronic Security. Here?s How

Drones Security & Surveillance Rises in Prominence

Integration of Security Systems with Mobile Technology

Blockchain Based Management of Video Surveillance Rises in

Prominence

IoT Reshapes the Future of Video Surveillance

Cyber Security Issues in IP Video Surveillance Storms Into the

Spotlight

Big Data & Edge Analytics for Video Surveillance to

Revolutionize Performance



