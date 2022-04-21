Evergent Announces Availability of User-Friendly CRM Solutions in AWS Marketplace

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evergent, the customer management and monetization leader for streaming and digital subscription businesses, today announced availability of its CCB 3.0 product, which enables end-to-end customer journey management, in AWS Marketplace — a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that makes it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). The development will strengthen the existing relationship between the two companies.



AWS customers including digital media, entertainment, and telecommunications providers will now be able to use Evergent’s platform to rapidly deploy and grow their digital-based services across multiple regions. Evergent’s flexible platform will help to streamline customer relationship management and monetization across global digital media offerings while also providing the tools to integrate different languages and currencies, capitalize on emerging opportunities, and accelerate business growth in new markets.

“Evergent has proven to be a go-to partner for launching, growing, and optimizing customer-friendly digital services,” said Vijay Sajja, founder and CEO of Evergent. “Listing our solution on AWS will significantly increase our company’s visibility among a community of more than one million active customers. AWS has unparalleled credibility in the software industry, and we anticipate that this collaboration will allow us to more effectively create the best customer experiences while also optimizing business outcomes.”

Evergent makes it possible for global subscriber-based businesses to launch and manage complex customer relationship management and monetization systems across multiple regions, languages, and currencies. Evergent’s comprehensive platform provides global media companies with the flexibility necessary to explore emerging markets, pilot new pricing strategies, and deploy targeted sales products to maintain customer loyalty and reduce churn.

AWS Marketplace allows clients to find, buy, deploy, and manage third-party software and services to operate their businesses more efficiently and cost effectively. Evergent's listing in AWS Marketplace will make it easier for enterprise clients to access Evergent’s platform, providing a comprehensive suite of tools for agile monetization and relationship management.



Based in Sunnyvale, CA, Evergent delivers customer relationship management tools for global digital media, entertainment, and telecommunications providers. With customers in 175 countries ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies, Evergent creates flexible, user-friendly solutions that enable each customer to streamline their CRM processes and maximize monetization efforts. For more information, visit www.evergent.com.

