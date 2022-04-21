Fresh Bros Delta 8 THC Gummies Offer Customers a New Chewable Experience

Orlando, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hemp and CBD product veterans, Fresh Bros, release their best tasting Delta 8 Gummies that promise customers a new level of focus and relaxation.

Passionate about holistic health and wellness, the Delta 8 Gummies by Fresh Bros focus on offering a wide range of customers, from athletes to businesses, a taste of their organic hemp and CBD products that are grown in farms and laboratories in the USA.

With an emphasis on formulas that target performance, recovery and relaxation, Fresh Bros ensure their products are not only created at the highest quality at affordable prices but can also cater to individual customer needs.

The Gummies

Made from all natural ingredients, while also being gluten free and vegan friendly, Fresh Bros Delta 8 gummies are infused with Delta-8 THC and are third party lab tested to guarantee that the products are held at the highest standards of quality and consistency.

Designed for anyone who likes a little kick and enjoys the effects of Delta-8, these gummies are slightly psychoactive to produce a mild and relaxing high. With many users taking them to help fall asleep, increase focus during work or just to unwind after a busy day.

You can also select the strength of the gummy’s potency to best suit your needs. For the more experienced users, there is the 20 count package of 25mg Delta 8 dose per gummy that has a stronger psychotropic potency, whereas for beginners, or for those seeking a milder high, there is the 20 count package with 10mg of Delta 8 per gummy.

The choice is not limited here, with assorted flavors ranging from Natural Watermelon, Raspberry, Tangerine and Lemon, Fresh Bros Delta 8 gummies have a taste for every mood.

Delta 8

What makes Delta-8 different from traditional THC products?

Delta 8 THC is a cannabinoid made from hemp plants that became available after the 2018 Farm Bill allowed the development of new technologies.

It creates a different kind of high that is considered milder than regular THC. Users have found that it produces less anxiety compared with other strains, while also not affecting their cognitive function or motor skills.

Many user reviews have also reported that Fresh Bros Delta 8 gummies have helped them with insomnia, pain and anxiety.

Difference between Delta 8 and Delta 9 THC

While Delta 9 THC is the traditional form, there are some key differences with the new Delta 8 THC strain:

Molecular – On a molecular level Delta 9 THC has a double bond on the 9th carbon chain whereas Delta 8 THC has a double bond on the 8th carbon chain. Despite this being a seemingly small difference, it yields big results.

– On a molecular level Delta 9 THC has a double bond on the 9th carbon chain whereas Delta 8 THC has a double bond on the 8th carbon chain. Despite this being a seemingly small difference, it yields big results. Availability – The Delta 8 THC cannabinoid is less abundant than Delta 9 THC in the marijuana plant / cannabis plant and only recent technological advances have made it possible to isolate Delta 8 THC and produce it for the public.

– The Delta 8 THC cannabinoid is less abundant than Delta 9 THC in the marijuana plant / cannabis plant and only recent technological advances have made it possible to isolate Delta 8 THC and produce it for the public. Experience – Delta 8 THC has been shown to give a similar high to Delta 9 THC but with less severe side-effects. With the high produced by Delta 8 THC as described by users as more manageable and enjoyable, with a focus more on the added therapeutic benefits it offers.

Regardless on the type or strain of THC you choose, Fresh Bros can guarantee customer satisfaction with their products and can proudly boast a 4.7/5-star rating on their website.

More information

To find out more about Fresh Bros top quality hemp based products and services, please visit the website at https://freshbros.com/delta-8-gummies

https://thenewsfront.com/fresh-bros-delta-8-thc-gummies-offer-customers-a-new-chewable-experience/