Global Roofing Market to Reach $101.9 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Roofing estimated at US$79.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$101.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Asphalt Shingles, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.4% CAGR and reach US$31.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Metal segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $18.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.1% CAGR



The Roofing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$18.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$22 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 2.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR.



Elastomeric Segment to Record 3.9% CAGR



In the global Elastomeric segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$18.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 128 Featured) -

American Hydrotech, Inc.

Atlas Roofing Corporation

Carlisle Construction Materials LLC

Cornerstone Building Brands

Duro-Last Roofing, Inc.

Etex Group SA

Firestone Building Products

Fletcher Insulation

IKO Industries, Ltd.

Johns Manville

Masterplast Group International

Nucor Building Systems

Owens Corning

Rockwool International A/S

Saint-Gobain SA

CertainTeed Corporation

Sika AG

Sika Sarnafil, Inc.

Standard Industries, Inc.

BMI Group

Braas Monier Building Group S.A.

BMI UK & Ireland

GAF

TAMKO Building Products, Inc.

The Garland Company, Inc.

USG Boral

Wienerberger AG

Xtratherm Limited







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

An Introduction to Roofing

Types of Roofing Products

Asphalt Shingles

Metal Roofing

Elastomeric Roofing

Built-up Roofs

Roofing Tiles

Modified Bitumen

Plastic Roofing

Other Types of Roofing

Wood

Slate Roofs

Cold-Applied Roofing and Waterproofing Systems

Liquid-Applied Monolithic Membrane Systems

Single Ply Roofing

Felts

Polyurethane Roofing Systems

Roofing Materials: Improving Strength, Durability and Energy

Efficiency of Residential and Non-Residential Buildings

Residential Sector Fuels Demand for Roofing Products

Roofing Materials Market by Application (in %) for 2019

Asphalt Shingles Remain the Most Popular Roofing Material,

Metal Roofs Find Acceptance

Asian Economies Spearhead Growth in the Global Roofing Market

COVID-19 Impacts Construction Industry, Affecting Prospects in

Roofing Market

Supply Chain Disruptions

Companies to Gear up to Face the Crisis

World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years

2017, 2019 & 2022

Global Construction Output % Change in Advanced and Emerging

Economies for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Building Renovations & Reroofing: Key Revenue Contributors in

Developed Markets

Global Residential Re-Roofing Market Share Breakup (in %) by

Type: 2019

US Reroofing Market: Breakdown of Major Reasons for Reroofing

(in %) for 2019

Investments in Infrastructure Projects Support Market Demand

Projected Infrastructure Investment Needed (in US$ Trillion) by

Region Over the Period 2016-2040

Global Infrastructure Spending: Projected Infrastructure

Investment Needs (in $ Trillion) by Sector Over the Period

2016-2040

Roofing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Perennial Need for Roofing in Buildings Drives Healthy Demand

for Roofing Materials

Major Roofing Technology Trends Summarized

Dark and Reflective Surfaces

Fireproof Roofing

Green Roofing

Insulated Roofing

Cool Roofing

Building-Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV)

Solar Roofing

Living Roof

Metal Roofing

Roofing Colors

Roofing Tiles

Slate Roof

TPO Single-Ply Roofing Membranes

Elastomeric and Plastic Roofing

Flat Roofs

Membranes-based Flat Roofing

Seamless Gutter

Rising Significance of Environment-Friendly and

Technologically-Advanced Roofing Solutions: The Fundamental

Growth Driver

Sustainable Roofing Solutions Gain Popularity

Concerns over Increasing Heat and Smog in Urban Centers

Necessitate Advanced Roofing Solutions

A Glance at Select Environment-Friendly Options for Roofing

Materials

Surge in Energy Consumption and the Resultant Need for Energy

Efficient Roofing Drives Demand for Insulated Roofs

Projected Global Energy Consumption in Quad Btu: 2015, 2020,

2025, 2030, 2035, 2040, 2045 and 2050

Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh) for the Years

2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035

US Energy Consumption by Sector (in Trillion Btu) for the

Period 2015-2019

Climate Change and Increasing Global Temperatures Fuel Demand

for Roof Insulation

Growing Need to Achieve Sustainability and Cost Savings Propels

Demand for Green Building Materials

Green Roofing Technologies Offer Huge Untapped Market Potential

Solar Ready Roofs

Energy-Efficient Asphalt Shingles

Reflective Roof Coatings

Lighter Roofing Shades Find Favor

Despite Competition from Alternative Roofing Materials, Asphalt

Shingles Continue to Maintain the Lead

Innovations in Asphalt Roofing Support Segment Growth

Hybrid Asphalt Roof Systems Find Widespread Application

Shingle Recycling Gathers Momentum

Newer Roofing Alternatives Emerge as Replacements for

Conventional Materials

Recyclability, Sound-Proof and Durability Attributes Drive

Widespread Adoption of Rubber Roofing

Recycled Rubber Roofing Shingles Emerge as Eco-Friendly and

Cost Effective Options

Select Rubber Roofing Systems for Commercial and Residential

Buildings

Rubber Roofing Shingles Make the Process of Roof Repair Easier

Rubber Roofing Types for Various Buildings

Longer Life, Fireproof, and Multiple Other Benefits Support

Demand for Metal Roofing

Production Process of Metal Roofs

Training and Field Supervision Gain Importance

Roofing Tiles Market: Residential Construction Activity

Determines Growth Trends

Concrete: A Timeless Roofing Material

Built-Up Roofing Systems Face Various Operational,

Technological, and Economic Hurdles

Myriad Benefits Drive Demand for Fiberglass Roofing Solutions

Cold Applied Roofing System: An Ideal Option in High-Rise

Buildings

Cold-Liquid-Applied Membranes: The Next Generation Roof

Waterproofing Technology

Demographic and Economic Trends Influence Roofing Demand Dynamics

Urbanization Trend

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of

Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,

1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries for 2018,

2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050

Ballooning Global Population

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Top Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population in Millions for

the Years 1990, 2019 and 2050

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Innovations & Technology Advancements Transform Roofing Landscape

Advancements in Shingles Drive Considerable Improvements in

Efficiency, Aesthetics and Ease of Installation

Recent Innovations in Asphalt Roofing Systems

Cool Roof Asphalt Shingles

Enhanced Polymer-Modified Asphalt Shingles

Smog Absorbing Shingles

Rooftop Shingles to Tap the Sun?s Power

Weathering Steel: A Key Innovation in Steel Roofing Market

Screwless Metal Roofing Systems

Lightweight Installation Approach for Slate Roofs

SURE-STICK?: A Self-Adhered Roofing Membrane

Integrating PVC Roof Membranes with Solar Panels for Flat Roofs

Advanced Solar Solutions for Roofing Applications

Roof-Integrated Solar Systems

Select Rooftop Solar Technologies

BIPV for Rooftops

BIPV Vs BAPV

Novel Techniques for Roof Repairs

Tensile Fabrics Find Acceptance in Roofing Market

Nonwovens Assume an Increasingly Important Role

Wood Replacements

Futuristic Roofing Materials Technologies

Roofing and the Internet of Things (IoT) Technology

Drones: The Next Big Thing for the Roofing Industry

How Drones Work

Time-saving Technology

Drones: A Safer Solution?

Comprehensive Reporting with Diagrams

Expanding Applications of Drone Technology

Roofing Software Solutions Continue to Evolve

Roofing Companies Use Advanced Technologies for Safety

Stringent Standards and Regulatory Compliance: Major Challenges

for Roofing Industry

Other Challenges Hampering Market Prospects for Roofing Materials

Fixing the Asbestos Asphyxiation: Nations Ought to Wake Up to

the Alarming Problem



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Roofing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Roofing by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Roofing by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Asphalt Shingles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Asphalt Shingles by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Asphalt Shingles by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Metal by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Metal by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Elastomeric by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Elastomeric by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Elastomeric by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Built-Up by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Built-Up by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Built-Up by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Roofing Tile by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Roofing Tile by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Roofing Tile by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Modified Bitumen by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Modified Bitumen by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Modified Bitumen by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plastic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Plastic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Plastic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Product Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Roofing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Roofing Market in the US: An Overview

COVID-19 Pandemic Stalls Construction Activity, Denting

Prospects in Roofing Market

Number of States Limiting Construction Industry due to COVID-19

(As of April 2020)

US Construction Spending in US$ Billion for the Period January

2012 to January 2020

Housing Projects Scenario

Key Indicators for US Residential Construction Market

New Privately-Owned Housing Units Authorized in Permit-Issuing

Places

New Privately-Owned Housing Units Completed

Delayed Project Completion due to Holdup in Material Availability

Climate Change and Challenge of Aging Infrastructure:

Fundamental Growth Drivers for Roofing Market

Major Trends and Drivers Impacting the Roofing Market

Residential Sector: The Largest Market for Roofing Materials

US Residential Roofing Market Share Breakdown by Construction

Type: 2019

US Residential Roofing Market Share Breakdown by Unit Type: 2019

Roofing Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown by Application

Sector for 2019

Innovative and Eco-Friendly Solutions Maximize Commercial

Building?s Energy Performance

US Commercial Roofing Market Share Breakdown by Slope Type

(in %): 2019

US Commercial Roofing Market by Construction Type (in %) for

the Year 2019

Asphalt Shingles Roofing Market: An Insight

US Asphalt Shingles Market Breakdown (in %) by Product: 2019

Steel Roofing Market Benefits from the Shift towards Green

Building Products

US Steel Roofing Market Share Breakdown by Application (in %)

for 2019

Innovative Regulation-Compliant Colors Augur Well for the

Roofing Market

Focus Shifts to Solar PV Technology-Integrated Rooftops

BIPV Roofing Products Grow in Importance

New Roof Ordinances Encourage Cities in the US Adopt Green

Roofing Solutions

Challenges Confronting Roofing Manufacturers in the US

Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Roofing by Product Type - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric,

Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Roofing by Product Type -

Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile,

Modified Bitumen, Plastic and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Roofing by Product Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asphalt Shingles,

Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen,

Plastic and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Market Overview

Residential and Non-Residential Building Permits in Canada

(in Units) for Dec-2019 to Feb-2020

Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Roofing by Product Type - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric,

Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Roofing by Product Type -

Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile,

Modified Bitumen, Plastic and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Roofing by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asphalt

Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified

Bitumen, Plastic and Other Product Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Roofing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Roofing by Product Type - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric,

Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Roofing by Product Type -

Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile,

Modified Bitumen, Plastic and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Roofing by Product Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asphalt Shingles,

Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen,

Plastic and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Roofing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Impact of COVID-19 on Construction Industry

Table 37: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Roofing by Product Type - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric,

Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: China Historic Review for Roofing by Product Type -

Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile,

Modified Bitumen, Plastic and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: China 15-Year Perspective for Roofing by Product Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asphalt Shingles,

Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen,

Plastic and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Roofing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

As Construction Activity Comes to a Halt due to COVID-19,

Roofing Materials Market Set to Confront Challenges

Construction Industry in Europe: % Change in Investments:

(Volume) for the Years 2019, 2020 and 2021

Commercial Roofing Market in Europe: Breakdown by Roof Type

(in %) for 2019

Stringent Energy Efficiency Regulations Benefit Market Adoption

Energy Consumption in Select European Countries: Percentage

Breakdown of Final Energy Consumption in Residential Sector by

Use for 2019

Energy Consumption for Space Heating in European Residential

Sector: Space Heating Energy as % of Total Energy Consumed for

2019

The Energy Performance in Buildings (EPBD) Directive

Europe?s 2020 Program

European Residential Metal Roofing Market Gains Momentum

Rise in Flat Constructions: Opportunity for Flat Roofing Materials

Table 40: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Roofing by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 41: Europe Historic Review for Roofing by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Roofing by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Roofing by Product Type - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric,

Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Europe Historic Review for Roofing by Product Type -

Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile,

Modified Bitumen, Plastic and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Roofing by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asphalt

Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified

Bitumen, Plastic and Other Product Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Roofing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 46: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Roofing by Product Type - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric,

Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: France Historic Review for Roofing by Product Type -

Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile,

Modified Bitumen, Plastic and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: France 15-Year Perspective for Roofing by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asphalt

Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified

Bitumen, Plastic and Other Product Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Roofing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 49: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Roofing by Product Type - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric,

Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Germany Historic Review for Roofing by Product Type -

Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile,

Modified Bitumen, Plastic and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Roofing by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asphalt

Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified

Bitumen, Plastic and Other Product Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 52: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Roofing by Product Type - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric,

Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Italy Historic Review for Roofing by Product Type -

Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile,

Modified Bitumen, Plastic and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Roofing by Product Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asphalt Shingles,

Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen,

Plastic and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Roofing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

With UK Hard Hit by COVID-19 Pandemic, Impact Imminent on

Construction Industry and Roofing Market Prospects

UK Residential Construction Industry: % Change of Construction

Output by Sector for Jan 2019 through March 2020

Shortage of Skilled Manpower: A Major Concern for Roofing Market

Sustainability in Residential Projects: Role of Standards

Responsible Sourcing: Present Status and Potential

BS Standards for the Roofing Industry

British Standards Applicable to Roofing Sector

Dry Fix Roofing Systems Garner Significant Interest

Table 55: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Roofing

by Product Type - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric,

Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: UK Historic Review for Roofing by Product Type -

Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile,

Modified Bitumen, Plastic and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: UK 15-Year Perspective for Roofing by Product Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asphalt Shingles,

Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen,

Plastic and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 58: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Roofing by Product Type - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric,

Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Spain Historic Review for Roofing by Product Type -

Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile,

Modified Bitumen, Plastic and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Roofing by Product Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asphalt Shingles,

Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen,

Plastic and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 61: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Roofing by Product Type - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric,

Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Russia Historic Review for Roofing by Product Type -

Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile,

Modified Bitumen, Plastic and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Roofing by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asphalt

Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified

Bitumen, Plastic and Other Product Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 64: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Roofing by Product Type - Asphalt Shingles, Metal,

Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic

and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Roofing by Product

Type - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing

Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Roofing by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asphalt

Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified

Bitumen, Plastic and Other Product Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Roofing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Surge in Infrastructure Development Powers Demand Growth

Table 67: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Roofing by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 68: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Roofing by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Roofing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Roofing by Product Type - Asphalt Shingles, Metal,

Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic

and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Roofing by Product

Type - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing

Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Roofing by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asphalt

Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified

Bitumen, Plastic and Other Product Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Roofing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Table 73: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Roofing by Product Type - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric,

Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Australia Historic Review for Roofing by Product Type -

Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile,

Modified Bitumen, Plastic and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Roofing by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asphalt

Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified

Bitumen, Plastic and Other Product Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



INDIA

Roofing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in India for 2022 (E)

COVID-19 Pandemic Impacts India?s Construction Industry Outlook

Building Construction and Infrastructure Development Activity

Vital for Roofing Market Growth



