Pennsylvania Skill highlights record-breaking casino revenues in state

Harrisburg, PA, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pennsylvania Skill, powered by Pace-O-Matic, today applauded the record revenue set by Pennsylvania casinos in March. The continuing casino revenue growth is taking place at the same time Pennsylvania Skill has grown in the commonwealth.

According to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, the casino gaming industry saw $462.7 million in reported revenue last month. That total surpassed the $432.5 million revenue record set back in November 2021. Click here to read a press release from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board touting the record-high casino revenue.

“That casinos and skill games are performing so well at the same time is great news for the state,” said Mike Barley, spokesman for Pennsylvania Skill. “Many people benefit. From our industry, we know that our skill games are supporting small businesses, fraternal organizations and veteran organizations.”

Barley added that Pennsylvania Skill and Pace-O-Matic have exhaustively studied whether skill games have had an impact on casinos in the state by contracting with Dr. Peter Zaleski of Meadows Metrics. Zaleski is a professor of economics at Villanova University.

“It has been proven through these studies that skill games have had no impact on casino revenues,” said Barley. “And, unlike the out-of-state and international companies operating in the casino space, over 90% of the profits generated from our Pennsylvania Skill games stay in the Commonwealth supporting small businesses, veterans organizations, and fraternal clubs.”

Pennsylvania Skill supports legislation that would further regulate and increase taxes on skill games. The state could see an additional $250 million or more in recurring annual revenue if the measure passes.

Through its locations that have the gaming machines, tens of thousands of dollars trickle into communities across Pennsylvania. Funds go to fraternal organizations, volunteer fire departments, veterans groups, schools, hospitals, women’s shelters and other community organizations. All of the games, and most of the parts used for building the machines, are made in Pennsylvania.

Pace-O-Matic’s skill games are regulated in Wyoming, Georgia, Virginia and the District of Columbia. Pace-O-Matic’s Pennsylvania Skill Game has been adjudicated and ruled a legal game of predominant skill by a Court of Common Pleas. Pace-O-Matic has since brought an additional lawsuit against the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in Commonwealth Court to cement the legal status of our game.

