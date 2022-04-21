FPGA Market will Touch USD 25.85 Billion at an 11.2% CAGR by 2030- Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FPGA Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “FPGA Market” information by Configuration, by Node Size, by Technology, by Application and Region – forecast to 2030” market size to reach USD 25.85 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 11.2% by 2030.

FPGA Market Scope:

Over the next several years, the FPGA industry is predicted to develop due to increased adoption of FPGAs in military & aerospace applications such as image processing, waveform creation, and secure communication. To achieve increased range, data processing, & electronic countermeasures, FPGAs are utilized in military equipment such as radars, sensors, and electronic warfare systems. Companies are constantly innovating and also developing field programmable gate arrays for military applications, as more countries focus on bolstering their military infrastructures.

Dominant Key Players on Field Programmable Gate Array Market Covered are:

Microchip Technology Inc.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Lattice Semiconductor

QuickLogic Corp.

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Xilinx Inc.

Intel Corporation

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:

FPGA Market Drivers

Over the projection period, demand for field programmable gate array (FPGA) is expected to rise due to increased utilization in sectors such as network processing, security, and deep packet inspection. They have great compute density and low power consumption, making them the preferable design for different applications that require a lot of data flow and streaming data processing.

Security Concerns may act as Market Restraint

The security concerns related to FPGA and possibility of downfall may act as market restraints over the forecast period.

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

The field programmable gate array (FPGA) market broadly is classified based on application, technology, node size, and configuration.

By configuration, the low-end FPGA will lead the market over the forecast period.

By node size, 28-90 nm will dominate the FPGA market over the forecast period.

By technology, SRAM will spearhead the FPGA market over the forecast period.

By application, FPGA synthesis flow will have the lions share in the market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

APAC to Head FPGA Market

The APAC region will head the field programmable gate array market over the forecast period. Consumer electronics demand has been boosted by Asian countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea. As a result, the FPGA market in this region is expected to develop in the future years. A number of APAC countries, including Taiwan, China, and South Korea, have seen a great boom in electronic manufacturing over the years, and this is seen as a leverage point for the FPGA industry in Asia Pacific. In addition, Asia Pacific's growing industrialization & urbanization are opening up new opportunities for market players. Currently, the APAC market is worth over USD 600 million. The market in this area is likely to grow at a CAGR of 11.10 percent over the assessment period. In 2019, the Asia Pacific region had the highest revenue share of the field programmable gate arrays business, and this trend is likely to continue during the forecast period. China had the highest revenue share in the area, owing to the government's ongoing investments and attempts to boost the industry's growth. For example, in March 2018, China established a USD 28.9 billion government-backed semiconductor fund to support the country's chip industry. This programme focuses on creating new business prospects by developing FPGAs, core computing units, and memory chips. Increased penetration of the internet, ongoing technological improvements such as the launch of 4G & 5G, and the increasing data traffic as a result of the rising number of technologically advanced consumer electronic gadgets & connected device users all contribute to the market's growth in this area. Major semiconductor foundries with manifestation services for FPGA companies are well-represented in the region. The telecommunications, automotive, industrial, consumer electronics, & computer industries are projected to drive the APAC FPGA market.

North America to Have Admirable Growth in FPGA Market

North America will have admirable growth in the field programmable gate array market over the forecast period. Most of the market's major companies are based in this region, which is seeing a lot of cooperation and expansions. Continual market expansion may also be seen in Europe. Because of its thriving automobile sector, Mexico is likely to grow significantly within the region. In November 2018, the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) announced the signing of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). By fostering free trade, the USMCA ensures that more tech items created in America, such as semiconductors, can be exported to clients all over the world. In the next years, such contracts are projected to drive industry expansion. The automobile, industrial, and aerospace sectors, particularly in Brazil, are expected to grow, bringing the region into the spotlight.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Field Programmable Gate Array Market

Disruptions in supply chain, fluctuations in demand share, economic situations, along with immediate & with long term impact of the novel coronavirus possessed a negative impact on the field programmable gate array market growth. Such outbreak has put the economic activity at a halt, thus pushing the worldwide economy in a very steep recession. Besides, with the roots originating in China, supply chains across the globe are facing shutdown and unprecedented disruption. Following the relaxation of lockdowns and restrictions across the globe, the market is likely to get back to usual in the days to come. On the contrary, due to the COVID-19 epidemic, demand for machine learning (ML), data centres, and artificial intelligence (AI), is skyrocketing across governments, businesses, and educational institutions. The need for FPGAs is increasing as a result of this expansion. It is predicted to continue at this rate until the end of 2022, assisting in the spread of FPGAs' effect and importance across numerous end-user sectors.

