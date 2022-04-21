The term of office of AB Klaipėdos nafta Audit Committee member has been extended

English Lithuanian

On April 22, 2022, the Supervisory Council of AB “Klaipėdos nafta” (hereinafter – the Company) adopted a decision to extend the term of office of Žana Kraučenkienė a member of the Company's Audit Committee for 2 years.

Žana Kraučenkienė has been a member of the Audit Committee since December 3, 2018. The term of office of the current Audit Committee of the Company expires on April 27, 2022.