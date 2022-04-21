USD 25,817+ Mn Blockchain In Banking and Financial Services Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of over 50.80% During 2022-2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Blockchain In Banking And Financial Services Market finds that the increase in use of crypto currency in most well- developed sports is expediting market growth. Primarily driven by rising fraud cases, the total Global Blockchain In Banking and Financial Services Market is estimated to reach USD 2,5817.9 Million by the year 2028.



The Global Market revenue for the year 2021 stood at a value of USD 2,195.4 Million in the year 2021, and is anticipated to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 50.80%.

Furthermore, the increase in technological investments is also anticipated to augment the growth of the Global Blockchain In Banking and Financial Services Market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “ Blockchain In Banking And Financial Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Private Blockchain, Public Blockchain, Consortium Blockchain, Hybrid Blockchain), by Application (Fund Transaction Management, Real Time Loan Funding, Liquidity Management , KYC/Identity Management), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028) ”.

Please Check Out Our Free Sample Reports and Make a More Informed Decision:

Get Access to a Free Copy of Our Latest Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/blockchain-in-banking-and-financial-services-market-1460/request-sample

(Sample reports are a great way to test our in-depth reports or study before you make a purchase)

The newly updated, 140+ page reports provide an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 virus and pandemic.

Using industry data and interview with experts, you can learn about topics such as regional impact analysis, global forecast, competitive landscape analysis, size & share of regional markets.

We offer these reports in PDF format so you can read them on your computer and print them out.

Free sample includes, Industry Operating Conditions, Industry Market Size, Profitability Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Industry Major Players, Historical and Forecast, Growth Porter's 5 Forces Analysis, Revenue Forecasts, Industry Trends, Industry Financial Ratios.

The report also presents the country-wise and region-wise analysis of the Vantage Market Research and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market.

and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market. Sample Report further sheds light on the Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis, to offer the readers an advantage over others.

Market Dynamics :

Increase in Use of Crypto Currency to Fuel Global Blockchain In Banking and Financial Services Market

The increase use of crypto currency is expected to fuel the growth of the Blockchain In Banking and Financial Services Market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the rising inflation and the potential for even more stimulus continues to push people to safe-haven assets along with growing acceptance of payment applications such as PayPal that gives easy access to crypto currency. Blockchain when integrated with crypto currency helps to record each transaction and also works as a distributed ledger and removes the need for any central authority to maintain these types of records. For instance, in October 2020, JPMorgan Chase shared that its crypto currency, JPM Coin, is being used commercially for the first time by a large technology client to send payments around the world. Also, they announced to launch new business to house its blockchain and digital currency efforts called Onyx. Therefore, the increasing adoption of blockchain in banking and the rising use of crypto currency will drive the growth of the blockchain in banking and financial services market. Further, blockchain in banking and financial services offers benefits such as reduction in operational costs for banks, capital optimization, increased transparency, and helps to increase financial solutions.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Blockchain In Banking and Financial Services market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 50.80% during the forecast period.

The Blockchain In Banking and Financial Services market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 2,195.4 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2,5817.9 Million by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, North America is projected to dominate the worldwide Blockchain In Banking and Financial Services market.



Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/blockchain-in-banking-and-financial-services-market-1460/0

Benefits of Purchasing Blockchain In Banking and Financial Services Market Reports:

Customer Satisfaction : Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports. Analyst Support : Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions. Assured Quality : Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports. Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Segmentation of Blockchain In Banking and Financial Services Market:

Type Private Blockchain Public Blockchain Consortium Blockchain Hybrid Blockchain

Application Fund Transaction Management Real Time Loan Funding Liquidity Management KYC/Identity Management Real Time Asset Tracking Others

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa



Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/blockchain-in-banking-and-financial-services-market-1460

Rising Fraud Cases to Augment Market Growth

The rising fraud cases are anticipated to augment the growth of the Blockchain In Banking and Financial Services Market within the estimated period. Blockchain is smoothly shaping the banking and financial services by reducing the fraud taking places in the finance industry. Since blockchain technology uses a shared digital ledger it can help reduce fraud because this distributed ledger increases the visibility and transparency of the transactions made throughout a supply chain and between members of a business network. All the participants can see and get the history and transfer of assets, which helps to identify the fraudulent transactions easily and quickly. Blockchain also helps prevent misappropriating company assets. Most of the major players in the banking and finance sector are incorporating blockchain technology to help reduce fraudulent transactions. For instance, in March 2021, Intellect EU, collaborated with KPMG to develop the Claim Share solution which uses enterprise blockchain. Claim Share combines R3’s blockchain platform, Corda, and its confidential computing platform, Conclave, which uses Intel ® SGX. Insurers can't transmit comprehensive information about claims without the other insurer seeing it, thanks to Conclave's confidential computing.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the IT & communication industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/blockchain-in-banking-and-financial-services-market-1460/inquiry-before-buying

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

The report on Blockchain In Banking and Financial Services Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Regional Analysis :

North America to Dominate the Global Blockchain In Banking and Financial Services Market

North America has dominated the Global Blockchain In Banking and Financial Services Market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. The United States projected to dominate the North America in 2021. This is attributable to the presence of major market players in the region along with on-going research and development in blockchain technology from major vendors. Furthermore, the growing investments in blockchain technology and early adoption of these technologies in the region are also anticipated to fuel the growth of the market in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a considerable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing technological investments and rising adoption of advanced technologies such as digital technologies.

List of Prominent Players in the Blockchain In Banking and Financial Services Market:

TE Connectivity

Amphenol

Prysmian Group

Fujitsu

Siemens

Mitsubishi Electric

Molex

Nexans

Huawei

Volex PLC

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 147 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Blockchain In Banking And Financial Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Private Blockchain, Public Blockchain, Consortium Blockchain, Hybrid Blockchain), by Application (Fund Transaction Management, Real Time Loan Funding, Liquidity Management , KYC/Identity Management), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)" View detailed Research Report here - https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/blockchain-in-banking-and-financial-services-market-621967

Recent Developments:

October, 2016: Infosys Finacle announced the partnership with Emirates NBD and ICICI Bank to launch first Blockchain Pilot Network. Both, Emirates NBD and ICICI Bank run Finacle solutions suite and have leveraged the blockchain framework to route business transaction between the two entities for remittances and trade finance business.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Blockchain In Banking and Financial Services Market?

How will the Blockchain In Banking and Financial Services Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Blockchain In Banking and Financial Services Market?

What is the Blockchain In Banking and Financial Services market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Blockchain In Banking and Financial Services Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Blockchain In Banking and Financial Services Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • Type

• Private Blockchain

• Public Blockchain

• Consortium Blockchain

• Hybrid Blockchain

• Application

• Fund Transaction Management

• Real Time Loan Funding

• Liquidity Management

• KYC/Identity Management

• Real Time Asset Tracking

• Others

• Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa Region & Counties Covered • North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• U.K.

• France

• Germany

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest Of Europe

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• South East Asia

• Rest Of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest Of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest Of Middle East & Africa Companies Covered • TE Connectivity

• Amphenol

• Prysmian Group

• Fujitsu

• Siemens

• Mitsubishi Electric

• Molex

• Nexans

• Huawei

• Volex PLC Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/blockchain-in-banking-and-financial-services-market-1460/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

Food Robotics Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/food-robotics-market-1480

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/food-robotics-market-1480 Smart Manufacturing Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/smart-manufacturing-market-1477

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/smart-manufacturing-market-1477 Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/mobile-artificial-intelligence-market-1473

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/mobile-artificial-intelligence-market-1473 Artificial Intelligence In Accounting Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/artificial-intelligence-in-accounting-market-1472

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/artificial-intelligence-in-accounting-market-1472 Top Companies in the Blockchain In Banking And Financial Services Market:- https://v-mr.biz/blockchain-in-banking-and-financial-services-market



About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research services. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog: