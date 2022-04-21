YOUNAN COMPANY’S FRENCH GOLF COURSE RECEIVES THE HIGHEST AWARD

Los Angeles, CA, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Grande Maison Younan Collection, a division of Younan Company, has been established in France since 2016, with a focus on building one of the fastest-growing luxury hotel companies in all of Europe, due to France’s rich history and beauty that attracts so many people worldwide. The properties of La Grande Maison Younan Collection are carefully chosen for their history and setting. As an integral part of the French and Portuguese heritages, the 4 and 5-star Hotels are either surrounded by wooded acres in France's Loire Valley, Nouvelle Aquitaine, and Loiret regions, or located in the serene beach town of Figueira da Foz, Portugal.

Close to many tourist attractions, these properties offer refined services to their visitors, including four magnificent Golf courses: Golf de Vaugouard, Golf du Petit Chêne, Golf des Forges and Golf d'Avrillé.

Designed by renowned architects, the golf courses of La Grande Maison Younan Collection attract both amateur and experienced golfers. They are perfectly integrated into the natural setting of the historic estates and they offer state-of-the-art equipment.

It is thus without surprise that French golfers and Golf magazine Magazine readers – the most popular golf publication in the French golf press - ranked Golf de Vaugouard, the Younan Collection’s serene course at its 4-Star Hotel, Domaine de Vaugouard, number 4 out of the twenty the twenty 18-hole golf courses in the region Centre-Val de Loire, France.

Zaya S. Younan, Chairman & CEO of Younan Company and La Grande Maison Younan Collection, states 'I am very happy and honored with this ranking, which rewards an exceptional golf course with enormous potential, thanks to the natural beauty of its course and the quality of its geographical location.

We are currently conducting very ambitious investments into Golf de Vaugouard property. I have no doubt that Vaugouard will become the preferred 18-hole Golf course of Val de Loire in next year's ranking, but also throughout France!.'

Founded in 1987, Golf de Vaugouard's 18-hole golf course welcomes amateur and experienced players on its 18-hole course in the heart of nature, and with the enormous advantage of being accessible all year round and located just 1 hour south of Paris. Very wooded and hilly with well-placed hazards and a river, its course requires strategy and serenity, while offering a different difficulty each season.

In addition to four free courses and two roofed ones, the course includes flood-light illuminated courts for tennis players, a roofed riding arena, gym, saunas, an outdoor heated swimming pool, gourmet French restaurant & bar, and many more amenities.

Built in the 18th century, Domaine de Vaugouard was once the scene of the great hunting expeditions of the Duke of Orléans, the eldest son of King Louis Philippe I. Now a 4-Star Hotel & Spa, Vaugouard welcomes its guests for a relaxing and sporty stay in the Loire Valley, making it an ideal destination for a weekend getaway.

About Younan Company

The Younan Company is a global private equity firm that specializes in acquisitions and management of various assets and companies in the luxury consumer space. The company’s strategy is to build a portfolio of luxury products and properties, and lifestyle companies and services. Today, The Younan Company is recognized as a global luxury brand with more than $3.2 billion in assets under management through its subsidiaries Younan Properties and La Grande Maison Younan Collection. The Younan Collection owns and manages luxury hotels and resorts in France, including Château de Beauvois, Hôtel Saint-Martin, Château Le Prieuré, Alexandra Palace, Domaine de Vaugouard, and Château de la Perrière, as well as Malibu Foz Hotel and Beach Resort located in Figueira da Foz, Portugal, premium cigar maker El Septimo Geneva SA, four French golf courses including Golf des Forges, Golf du Petit Chêne, Golf d ’Avrillé, and Golf de Vaugouard, two vineyards in Saint-Émilion including Château La Croix Younan and Château Zaya, and MPA Studio de Création Design Agency in Paris.

