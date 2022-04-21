Broad Arrow Group Announces Passion for the Drive: The Cars of Jim Taylor, Featuring More Than 120 Motor Cars Set for Auction this 14-15 October, Offered Without Reserve

Detroit, MI, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 21 April 2022 – Broad Arrow Group is thrilled to announce the single owner auction of Mr. Jim Taylor, taking place this 14-15 October in his hometown of Gloversville, located a short distance from Albany, New York. The offering represents one of the finest assemblages of European, British and American sports and vintage cars including an impressive selection of Allard, Alvis, Aston Martin, Bentley, Bugatti, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Cunningham, Dodge, Ferrari, Ford, Jaguar, Land Rover, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, and Shelby motor cars. Perhaps even more impressively is just how many of Mr. Taylor’s cars have been rallied and shown at events around the world.

Speaking about his lifelong passion Jim Taylor says, “I have had the distinct pleasure of enjoying collector cars for the better part of my entire adult life. Vintage cars and the lifestyle surrounding the classic car hobby have been a tremendous source of joy and pleasure for me, whether vintage racing on the historic Mille Miglia or competing on the show fields of the Amelia Island or Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. Each experience, usually marked with a different car and like-minded participants, has been nothing short of exceptional.” Taylor continues, “Over the years, I have tried to support the hobby as generously as possible whether by hosting charitable events at the garage or through my philanthropic support of numerous automotive museums, including the Saratoga Automobile Museum. Sharing this hobby with others is what keeps the passion alive for future generations and I hope that in the sale of my cars and memorabilia we will continue to help foster that love and passion in and among generations of enthusiasts to come.”

The incomparable highlight of the offering, however, is the 1955 Jaguar D-Type Sports Racer. Mr. Taylor’s car, XKD 515, is considered by marque specialists to be one of the most original examples extant and owes its authenticity to the fact that it was largely spared from competitive racing when new and instead was used primarily as a road car. As the 15th of the 42 examples originally built and having had the benefit of a pampered life, the Taylor D-Type remains one of the finest pedigreed cars of the breed. Simply put, it is one of the best, no-excuses Jaguar D-Types on the planet. Please note the Jaguar D-Type will be offered WITH a reserve.

As a lifelong enthusiast, Mr. Taylor has amassed a remarkable grouping of cars running the full spectrum of desirability, condition, and provenance. The offering includes an impressive amount of very well-preserved, low mileage cars, perhaps best highlighted by the three-owner, time-warp 1964 Shelby 289 Cobra, a car very well-known in Shelby American circles on account of its peerless originality and notable provenance. The all original 1964 Shelby 289 Cobra is balanced within the collection by the outstanding 1967 Shelby 427 Cobra, which is also a three-owner car with less than 8,000 miles from new and is beautifully finished in Guardsmen Blue. The 427 was the recipient of a thorough restoration, preserving much of its originality while simultaneously setting it up for long distance touring.

Two cars that Mr. Taylor had the pleasure of showing at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance each offer different windows into the experience. The 1937 Horch Model 853A Cabriolet A is without a doubt one of the best unrestored Horch motor cars in existence and, as a result of its originality, it was honored with a class award in the Preservation Class at the prestigious concours. Juxtaposed against the same backdrop, the 1954 Cunningham C-3, a beautiful fully restored two-place Vignale coachbuilt coupe, also delivered Mr. Taylor a class award at Pebble Beach. Notably, the Cunningham was also a Best-in-Class award at the Amelia Island Concours.

In speaking of the Jim Taylor and the cars, Donnie Gould, founding Partner and Senior Car Specialist with Broad Arrow Group relates, “I have known Jim Taylor for the better part of the last 30 years, and throughout that time he has generously shared his co-pilot seat with me and many others on numerous automotive journeys including perhaps the most memorable of trips for me, the historic Mille Miglia in 2014.” Gould goes on to say, “Jim’s passion for cars is fueled by his need to be behind the wheel. As an avid motoring enthusiast Jim has never been shy about driving any of his cars and I have always admired his passion for the drive. We are thrilled to represent this outstanding offering and look forward to hosting many like-minded enthusiasts to the upstate New York facility. Looking at the group of cars, it is not just a reflection of Jim but also his father, a pioneer of his industry, and like Jim, a car guy through and through.”

Additional Highlights include:

1961 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster – a numbers matching example complete with original factory hardtop, Becker Shortwave radio, seatbelts, fitted luggage and Nardi steering wheel

1952 Allard J2X – formerly the property of M.H. “Tiny” Gould and Kirk F. White, one of approximately 77 original cars built and in well-restored overall condition

A pair of Heritage Edition Ford GTs including the original 2005 example showing less than five miles from new and a 2020 example with just under 1,000 miles from new

The Jaguar segment is a sight to behold and encompasses more than 20 different models ranging from a beautiful SS100, Alloy XK 120, 140s, 150s and up through a plethora of E-Types and XJs

Impressively Jim Taylor assembled four Shelby Hertz “Rent-A-Racers”, all of which are factory built, manual transmission cars including; a 1966 GT 350 H Fastback, one of the 85 original four-speed manual cars; a 2006 GT-H Fastback “Executive Car” (one of only four built with a manual transmission); a 2007 GT-H Convertible, one of just 17 “Executive Cars” built with a manual transmission; lastly, a 2016 GT-H, one of just 16 “Executive Cars” equipped with a six-speed manual transmission, which has a supercharged, 670-horsepower V-8 engine.

