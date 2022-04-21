TeamHealth and Crozer Health Partner to Expand Hospital Medicine Services

CHESTER, Pa., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crozer Health, the leading healthcare provider in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, on March 1 expanded its partnership with TeamHealth to include hospital medicine services at three hospitals, Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland, Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park, and Delaware County Memorial Hospital in Drexel Hill.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with TeamHealth and have our hospitalists provide continuity of care for our patients from the Emergency Department to the patient care floors,” said Kevin M. Spiegel, FACHE, CEO of Crozer Health. “We’re confident this expanded partnership will lead to enhanced outcomes and higher patient satisfaction.”

TeamHealth now provides Crozer Health full operational support, including staffing and management of hospital medicine services at the three hospitals. TeamHealth has provided emergency medicine services at the three Crozer Health hospitals since 2019.

Crozer Health has always been committed to meeting the health care needs of the community. Now, patients will benefit from comprehensive care from TeamHealth hospitalists during their emergency department or hospital stay.

“TeamHealth Hospital Medicine clinicians are proud to serve the community,” said Rajender Agarwal, System Medical Director, TeamHealth Hospital Medicine for Crozer Health. “We feel privileged to partner with Crozer Health and build solutions to enhance patient care and further support consistency of care. Seamless transitions between the integrated Emergency Medicine and Hospital Medicine teams increase stability, operational efficiency, and patient satisfaction.”

Crozer Health offers a full range of inpatient and outpatient health care services to people of Delaware County and beyond. TeamHealth supports Crozer Health in its efforts to provide the highest quality patient care possible.

About Crozer Health

Crozer Health was established in 1990 by the merger of Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland, Pa., and Delaware County Memorial Hospital in Drexel Hill, Pa. Today, the health system is home to two additional hospitals: Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park, Pa.; and Springfield Hospital in Springfield, Pa. In July 2016, Crozer Health was acquired by Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc. For further information visit www.crozerhealth.org or call 1-800-254-3258.

About TeamHealth

At TeamHealth, our purpose is to perfect the practice of medicine, every day, in everything we do. We are proud to be the leading physician practice in the U.S., driven by our commitment to quality and safety and supported by our world-class operating team. To improve the experience of our physicians and advanced practice clinicians, we empower clinicians to act on what they believe is right, free clinicians from distractions so they can focus on patient care, invest in learning and development to promote growth in the clinical field and foster an environment where continuous improvement is a shared priority. Through our more than 15,000 affiliated healthcare professionals and advanced practice clinicians, TeamHealth offers emergency medicine, hospital medicine, critical care, anesthesiology, orthopedic surgery, general surgery, obstetrics, acute behavioral health, post-acute care, post-acute behavioral health, ambulatory care, virtual care and medical call center solutions to more than 2,700 acute and post-acute facilities and physician groups nationwide. Join our team; we value and empower clinicians. Partner with us; we deliver on our promises. Learn more at www.teamhealth.com.

The term “TeamHealth” as used throughout this release includes Team Health Holdings, Inc., its subsidiaries, affiliates, affiliated medical groups and providers, all of which are part of the TeamHealth organization. “Providers” are physicians, advanced practice clinicians and other healthcare providers who are employed by or contract with subsidiaries or affiliated entities of Team Health Holdings, Inc. All such providers exercise independent clinical judgment when providing patient care. Team Health Holdings, Inc., does not have any employees, does not contract with providers and does not practice medicine.

