Four Cordell & Cordell Attorneys Receive Super Lawyers Recognition

ST. LOUIS, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Four Cordell & Cordell divorce attorneys were recently recognized as Rising Stars in the family law practice area by Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters rating service of outstanding attorneys.

Diana Megalla, a Litigation Manager in the firm’s East Brunswick, N.J., office was named to the New Jersey list while Litigation Attorneys Miguel Castillo (Austin, Tex.), Lelan Kirk (Fort Worth), and Lauren Gilbert (Dallas) earned the distinction in Texas.

Ms. Megalla has been recognized as a Rising Star for four consecutive years while the three Texas attorneys are first-time honorees.

Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding attorneys from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional development. Each year, no more than 2.5 percent of the lawyers in the state are selected by the research team at Super Lawyers to receive the distinction.

The annual Super Lawyer selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive, and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys.

For the Rising Stars list, lawyers are asked to nominate the best attorneys who are 40 or under, or who have been practicing law for 10 years or less. They are instructed to nominate lawyers they have personally observed in action – whether as opposing counsel or co-counsel, or through other firsthand courtroom observation.

The Super Lawyers lists are published nationwide in Super Lawyers Magazine and in leading city and regional magazines and newspapers across the country. For more information about Super Lawyers, visit SuperLawyers.com.

