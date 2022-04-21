Campendium Announces Partnership With the National Forest Foundation in Honor of Earth Day

CHICAGO, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Campendium, the crowd-sourced and editorially-curated web and mobile application for campers, will be making donations to the National Forest Foundation this Earth Day as a part of a promotion to help users protect public lands and venture outdoors with confidence. Campendium users who upgrade to a Roadpass Pro membership will save $10, which Campendium will donate to the National Forest Foundation.

Not only will participants be able to give to an important cause, but they will also receive all the benefits of a Roadpass Pro membership, including:

Exclusive filters and maps: Check campsite cell coverage, elevation, public land overlays, and trail maps.

RV GPS: Get navigation that gives you turn-by-turn directions for your RV.

#1 road trip planning tools: Find the coolest detours and route up to 150 stops.

"At Campendium, we are committed to not only helping our users find the perfect place to camp, but also to protecting the lands we promote," said Campendium's Co-Founder and General Manager, Leigh Wetzel. "We are proud to partner with the National Forest Foundation this Earth Day to help support their mission to promote responsible recreation."

Campendium is part of Roadpass Digital's portfolio of leading digital apps that provide campers, RVers and road trippers with end-to-end trip discovery and planning tools. Roadpass Digital's other brands include Roadtrippers, Togo RV, and RVillage.

To participate, visit Campendium to sign up for Roadpass Pro using code EARTHDAY from Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 12:00PM PST through Friday, April 22, 2022, at 11:59PM PST. Participants will receive $10 off their membership, which will be donated to the National Forest Foundation.

About Campendium

Campendium is a crowd-sourced and editorially-curated web and mobile application that allows users to search, preview, and provide feedback on more than 35,000 public and private camping locations across the continental United States, Canada, and Baja Mexico. Learn more at campendium.com.



About Roadpass Digital

Roadpass Digital is focused on making it easier to experience, own, and maintain recreational vehicles and more easily discover, book, and navigate road trips. The company has offices in Chicago, Cincinnati, and Auckland. Learn more about Roadpass Digital products at roadpass.com.



About the National Forest Foundation

The National Forest Foundation works on behalf of the American public to inspire personal and meaningful connections to our National Forests. By directly engaging Americans and leveraging private and public funding, the NFF leads forest conservation efforts and promotes responsible recreation. Each year, the NFF restores fish and wildlife habitats, facilitates common ground, plants trees in areas affected by fires, insects and disease, and improves recreational opportunities. The NFF believes our National Forests and all they offer are an American treasure and are vital to the health of our communities. Learn more at national forests.org.

