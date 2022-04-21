Holberton School is launching Part-time programs

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holberton School , a project-based college alternative educating the next generation of software engineers, today announced the extension of its catalog with the launch of part-time programs.



The technology sector is the fastest growing and evolving industry in history. Therefore, since 2016, Holberton School has been dedicated to training Silicon Valley Caliber Software Engineers with intense full-time Computer Science programs, such as Machine Learning, Augmented & Virtual Reality, Blockchain & Algorithms, Full-Stack Web Development, and Front-End or Back-End Web Development.

With 33 campuses around the world, Holberton School helps thousands of students to transition to a career in tech, but some barriers remain. Time commitment to full-time programs is often an issue for many candidates.

Willing to widen its impact, Holberton School now provides part-time programs which will allow students to study while working and, in the end, make education accessible and affordable to a larger pool of students.

“Offering Australians the option of studying at Holberton School part-time aligns with our goal of making a career in tech accessible for people of all backgrounds.” - Emmanuel Goutallier, Founder of Holberton School Australia.

Starting May 16, 2022, along with full-time cohorts, the first part-time cohort will start in Peru, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The only difference between full-time and part-time is the programs pace, which will be adjusted to each campus and country specific needs. Part-time programs will offer the same collaborative, project-based environment and curricula, but with more flexibility in terms of schedule.

"The part-time program will allow Peruvians to change their lives without sacrificing income during their studies. This structure enables career-switchers and low-income students to access high-quality Education to insert themselves into the professional market with competitive salaries," said Gabriel Bedoya, co-founder of Holberton School Peru.

By making its programs accessible part-time, Holberton School will make education even more accessible to the many.

“We hope to change the face of tech in Puerto Rico by bringing down all remaining barriers to entering this exciting, growing, and well-paid field.” - Mercedes Diaz, Campus Director of Holberton School Puerto Rico.

About Holberton School

A world-class education should be available to everyone – regardless of background, gender, or ethnicity. That’s why Holberton’s college alternative program offers students a new type of education. Graduates have gone to work as software engineers at top employers, including Apple, MercadoLibre, Pinterest, Google, Rappi, and LinkedIn. Holberton School trains software engineers in practical knowledge and theory by utilizing project-based and peer learning. Co-founded in Silicon Valley by Julien Barbier , Holberton School has campuses worldwide. Go to www.holbertonschool.com to learn more.