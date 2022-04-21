Majic Wheels Corp. Acquires Majority Interest in PCEX

HOUSTON, TEXAS, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wyoming-based holding company Majic Wheels Corp. (OTC Pink: MJWL) has announced that it has secured a majority interest in Panaesha Capital Exchange (PCEX). This follows its letter of intent (LOI) to acquire the leading digital assets exchange last October.

The global team behind Majic Wheels Corp, a holding corporation positioning itself as a major power player in forward-looking, disruptive industries— specifically Fintech, Insurtech, and software development— through mergers and acquisitions, is excited to utilize PCEX’s novel approach and scalable model within the Fintech space.

Launched by Panaesha Capital, PCEX is the first Indian crypto broker to introduce the B2B Franchise Model to the cryptocurrency industry, successfully forging a network of over 250 franchises and 40 satellite offices throughout India.

Majic Wheels Corp.’s Chief Executive Officer, David Chong, believes the acquisition will support the company’s ambition to “firmly establish itself as a Fintech and technology leader in India.”

Secured via an SPV, under Majic Wheels Corp.’s fully owned subsidiary, CGCX-- an insured, four-in-one blockchain platform that offers a seamless, secure crypto trading experience-- PCEX is founded on a unique, innovative membership concept for crypto investors, enthusiasts, or crypto-related startups. In fact, CGCX coins have been trading on the PCEX platform since 1 March 2022, with extremely encouraging results.

Both PCEX and CGCX are set to continue with impressive growth, based on India’s increasing interest in - and adoption of - crypto.

In terms of the number of people who have owned a cryptocurrency at least once, India currently ranks 7th in the world (over 100 million people). According to Blockchain and Crypto Assets Council (BACC), and has an estimated 15-20 million retail investors.

Experts also see crypto emerging as a popular asset class and mainstream investment avenue in India, especially among young earners. It is expected that crypto will be driven by millennials (the country’s median age is around 28 years), pushing retail investment in cryptos to $15.6 billion by 2030.

PCEX’s CEO and founder, Sandeep Phogat, envisions the exchange as a tool to empower “entrepreneurs and businesses looking to establish a footprint in the crypto space,” citing its business model as a “culmination of that vision.”

PCEX offers its trading members unprecedented advantages, including IT and technical support, marketing assistance, higher liquidity, development and design aid for web and mobile platforms, and a peerless revenue share percentage.

Through the combined power and potential of CGCX and PCEX, the Majic Wheels Corp. team anticipates an exciting year ahead further solidifying itself within the blockchain market.

For more Majic Wheels Corp. developments, interested parties are directed to the company’s website: https://majiccorp.co/ .

Its Twitter https://twitter.com/MajicCorp , LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/majiccorp/ and Facebook https://m.facebook.com/MajicCorp/ pages are helpful resources for relevant news and updates.

For further information, please contact ir@majiccorp.co

About Majic Wheels Corp.

Majic Wheels Corp., listed and traded on the Over-the-Counter Market (OTC) under the trading symbol “MJWL”, is a Wyoming holding corporation planning to position itself as a power player in cutting-edge, disruptive industries like Fintech, Insuretech, software development, and crypto via thoughtful and varied acquisitions.

Composed of a team with multiple decades' worth of experience and diverse backgrounds that grant them matchless insight and analysis capabilities, Majic intends to be two steps ahead of the fast-paced, ever-changing, competitive crypto market.

For a deeper look into Majic Wheels Corp., refer to the company’s website: https://majiccorp.co/

About PCEX

PCEX is a sophisticated digital assets exchange on which users can buy, sell, and trade cryptocurrencies on a global scale. Presenting attractive and highly profitable investment opportunities to its clients, PCEX runs on a one-of-a-kind membership model that aids crypto novices and those looking to enter the market get their bearings.

An exchange with top-shelf security, it prides itself on being one of the safest Bitcoin and altcoin exchanges in the world.

To learn more about PCEX, please peruse the exchange’s website: https://www.pcex.io/

About CGCX

Founded in 2017, Calfin Global Crypto Exchange (CGCX) is on a mission to deliver a high calibre, secure, and user-friendly crypto trading experience. While most exchanges only offer cryptocurrency trading, CGCX combines four blockchain services onto a single platform. These services include a crypto exchange, merchant solutions, smart contracts, and an ICO platform.

With a daily average volume of over $75 million, CGCX’s fully-insured hybrid exchange, custody solutions, and mining operations open the scope of opportunity for its clients and users.

Please visit https://www.cgcx.io/ for further details.

SOURCE: Majic Wheels Corp.

For more information, please contact:

Email: ir@majiccorp.co