Stolt-Nielsen Limited Holds 2022 Annual General Meeting

LONDON, April 21 , 2022 – Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) today announced that all agenda items were approved, and all nominated Directors were elected at its Annual General Meeting of shareholders held today at Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda.

The final dividend for 2021 of $0.50 per Common Share as recommended by the Board of Directors on February 24, 2022 was approved and will be paid on May 11, 2022 to shareholders of record as of April 27, 2022.

Minutes of the Annual General Meeting can be accessed here:

www.stolt-nielsen.com/investors/annual-general-meeting/

For additional information please contact:

Jens F. Grüner-Hegge

Chief Financial Officer

UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8985

j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com

Ellie Davison

Head of Corporate Communications

UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8926

e.davison@stolt.com

About Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (SNL or 'the Company') is a long-term investor and manager of businesses focused on opportunities in logistics, distribution, and aquaculture. The Stolt-Nielsen portfolio consists of its three global bulk liquid and chemicals logistics businesses – Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers – Stolt Sea Farm and investments in LNG. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs: SNI).





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act