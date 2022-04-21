Singapore’s The GrowHub Collaborates With Loyalty Platform Society Pass to Meet South-East Asia’s Demand for Quality Australian Food Products 





SINGAPORE, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Today, The GrowHub Innovations Company(“The GrowHub”) Asia Pacific’s only one-stop farm-to-table solution and strategic export partner of premium agri-food products of the government of Western Australia, announces that it has signed a strategic marketing partnership Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with South-east Asia’s leading loyalty platform, U.S.-listed Society Pass Incorporated (Nasdaq: SOPA) (“Society Pass”), to provide Society Pass’s 1.6 million registered consumers with quality and premium agri-food products from producers in Western Australia.

Consumers on Society Pass will now be able to purchase premium and quality products directly from The GrowHub through its own e-commerce platform. The partnership provides direct access to all of Society Pass’s consumers in Vietnam and the Philippines and creates further opportunities for joint product promotions between both companies. In addition,The GrowHub creates trust and confidence for purchases and consumption through a secured food traceability blockchain that authenticates the source of the product.

CEO and founder of The GrowHub, Lester Chan, said that the partnership with Society Pass is an extension of the company’s aim to bring quality agri-food products from Western Australia to a wider market, in line with the company’s focus on food sustainability. “We are excited to partner with Society Pass to help provide South-east Asia’s fast-growing population and rising middle class with premium and quality food products. As consumers in South-east Asia are increasingly looking for environmental-friendly and sustainable food source options, we can ascertain this with our blockchain e-commerce platform and allow them to shop with confidence.”

Exclusive access to premium food products

Currently, The GrowHub holds exclusive agreements with premium producers in Western Australia to distribute their products in the South-east Asian market for more than 40 unique products in categories such as honey, oat milk, wine, beer, and barley. Additionally, The GrowHub is also producing its own brand name products for export to South-east Asia.

“We are constantly seeking opportunities to partner with exciting brands that bring value to our customers and their lifestyle. This partnership with The GrowHub allows us to expand our food and beverage product offerings and provide our customers with an attractive option when they are searching for high quality food products whilst ensuring our loyalty platform simultaneously maintains their affordability and accessibility,” said Dennis Nguyen, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Society Pass. “The goal is for Society Pass and The GrowHub to become the go-to platforms in South-east Asia for premium food products.”

With offices in Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Japan, and Vietnam, The GrowHub is enlarging its network into South-east Asia to meet the increasing demand for quality and sustainable sources of food. Additionally, The GrowHub manages the innovation centre in the Western Australian Food Innovation Precinct which serves as an accelerator platform for innovative start-up companies across Australia, Japan, and South-east Asia. Winning technologies are aimed to be developed at the innovation centre alongside top universities and research partners, whilst serving as a test bed with producers which would allow rapid scaling through securing feedback from end-consumers with the help of The GrowHub’s platform.

About The GrowHub

The GrowHub Innovations Company is a food and agri-tech company from Singapore, with an exclusive commercial partnership with Western Australia Food Innovation Precinct (WAFIP). Currently in eight markets across Australia and Asia Pacific, The GrowHub offers access to trusted premium products at affordable rates through the development of new agri-food and blockchain technologies emerging from our innovation centre at WAFIP. With the capital, network, and expertise, we use technology to improve the experience of “farm-to-fork”. From crunching data to enable producers to improve yields, leveraging statistics to enable better transportation of produce, or the information on the quality of food you pay for at the table, our technology allows for full food traceability across the supply chain – so that you can trust in the food you eat.



For more information, please visit TheGrowHub.co .

About Society Pass

Society Pass is a loyalty and data marketing ecosystem that operates multiple e-commerce and lifestyle platforms across its key markets. Its business model focuses on collecting user data through the expected circulation of its universal loyalty points. It seamlessly connects consumers and merchants across multiple product and service categories fostering organic loyalty. Since its inception, SoPa has amassed over 1.6 million registered consumers and over 5,500 registered merchants and brands on its platform. It has invested more than 2 years in building a proprietary IT architecture with cutting-edge components to effectively scale and support its platform’s consumers, merchants, and acquisitions.

Society Pass provides merchants with #HOTTAB Biz and #HOTTAB POS – a specialized POS technology solution, a comprehensive system for payment, loyal customer management, user profile analytics, and convenient financial support packages for small and medium-sized enterprises.

In addition, SoPa operates Leflair.com , Vietnam’s leading lifestyle e-commerce platform, Pushkart.ph , a popular grocery delivery company in Philippines, and Handycart.vn , a leading online restaurant delivery service based in Hanoi, Vietnam.

For more information, please check out: http://thesocietypass.com .

