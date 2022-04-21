Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 15 2022

On 27 December 2022, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 8/4/2022
|243,934
|560.74
|136,782,398
|Monday, 11 April 2022
|0
|-
|-
|Tuesday, 12 April 2022
|660
|589.85
|389,300
|Wednesday, 13 April 2022
|3,727
|591.68
|2,205,175
|Thursday, 14 April 2022
|-
|-
|-
|Friday, 15 April 2022
|-
|-
|-
|In the period 11/4/2022 - 15/4/2022
|4,387
|591.40
|2,594,475
|Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 15/4/2022
|248,321
|561.28
|139,376,873
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,769,045 treasury shares corresponding to 6.94% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørn Ankær Thomsen, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222
