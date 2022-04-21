Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 15 2022

English Danish

On 27 December 2022, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 8/4/2022 243,934 560.74 136,782,398 Monday, 11 April 2022 0 - - Tuesday, 12 April 2022 660 589.85 389,300 Wednesday, 13 April 2022 3,727 591.68 2,205,175 Thursday, 14 April 2022 - - - Friday, 15 April 2022 - - - In the period 11/4/2022 - 15/4/2022 4,387 591.40 2,594,475 Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 15/4/2022 248,321 561.28 139,376,873 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,769,045 treasury shares corresponding to 6.94% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørn Ankær Thomsen, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222

