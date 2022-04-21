The Role of the Tech Leader as a Transformational Change Agent Will Drive the Dialogue at the 2022 Phoenix CIO Executive Leadership Summit on May 3

WESTPORT, Conn., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to be hosting its 2022 Phoenix CIO Executive Leadership Summit on May 3 at the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge. HMG Strategy’s highly interactive events bring together the world’s most distinguished and innovative security and business technology leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, innovation, strategic, cultural, technology and career challenges and opportunities that they face today – and into the future.



The 2022 Phoenix CIO Executive Leadership Summit will bring together the top technology executives from Arizona and the surrounding area who will share their recommendations for fostering the cultural change that’s needed along with practical advice on how to act as a talent magnet to win the global war for talent.

“Technology executives have an incredible opportunity to act as enterprise change agents since they sit at the intersection of how technology can be leveraged to drive transformative change across the organization,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO at HMG Strategy. “But in order to guide such dramatic changes across the organization, bold leadership is needed to execute on digital business opportunities and go-to-market strategies while fostering the cultural transformation that’s needed to succeed.”

World-class CIOs, technology executives and industry experts who will be speaking at the 2022 Phoenix CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Mike Anderson , Chief Digital and Information Officer, Netskope

, Chief Digital and Information Officer, Netskope Renee Arrington , President, COO & Director, Pearson Partners International, Inc.

, President, COO & Director, Pearson Partners International, Inc. Max Chan , CIO, Avnet

, CIO, Avnet Jamey Cummings , Partner – Cybersecurity and Technology, JM Search

, Partner – Cybersecurity and Technology, JM Search Gary Desai , CIO, Discount Tire

, CIO, Discount Tire Gunjan Goel , CIO, ST Engineering

, CIO, ST Engineering Frank Grimmelmann , Founder, President & CEO/Intelligent Liaison Officer, Arizona Cyber Threat Response Alliance

, Founder, President & CEO/Intelligent Liaison Officer, Arizona Cyber Threat Response Alliance Jim Haskin , CIO, Flex Technology Group

, CIO, Flex Technology Group Vishwa Hassan , Director – Data and Analytics, USAA

, Director – Data and Analytics, USAA Laura Hemenway , Founder and Principal, Paradigm Solutions LLC

, Founder and Principal, Paradigm Solutions LLC Scott Hicar , SVP & CIO, Benchmark Electronics

, SVP & CIO, Benchmark Electronics Firasat Hussain , CTO, arrivia

, CTO, arrivia John Iannarelli , Former FBI Special Agent and Senior Executive Advisor, FBI

, Former FBI Special Agent and Senior Executive Advisor, FBI Mike Josephson , Senior Solutions Architect, OutSystems

, Senior Solutions Architect, OutSystems Sheila Lehker , SVP, Cizek Associates, Inc.

, SVP, Cizek Associates, Inc. Ralph Loura , SVP & CIO, Lumentum

, SVP & CIO, Lumentum Michael McAndrews , Chief Technology and Security Officer, PacketWatch

, Chief Technology and Security Officer, PacketWatch Mark Morawski , CTO, ZaloPay

, CTO, ZaloPay Jon Relvas , Director, Business Development for Corporate Engagement and Strategic Partnerships, Arizona State University

, Director, Business Development for Corporate Engagement and Strategic Partnerships, Arizona State University Dan Saltich , CIO, Shamrock Foods Company

, CIO, Shamrock Foods Company Kris Singleton , President & CIO, Enseo

, President & CIO, Enseo Diane Smigel , President and CEO, Palladium IT Advisors

, President and CEO, Palladium IT Advisors Simon Taylor , President, SIM Arizona; EVP, PacketWatch

, President, SIM Arizona; EVP, PacketWatch Hakan Yaren, CIO, APL Logistics

Valued Partners for the 2022 Phoenix CIO Executive Leadership Summit include Akamai, Apptio, BetterCloud, Centripetal, Darktrace, Fortinet, Globant, Moveworks, Netskope, Nutanix, OutSystems, Palo Alto Networks, ReliaQuest, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, Skybox Security, Strata, Tanium, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2022 Phoenix CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy is also excited to be hosting its 2022 HMG Live! Global Women in Technology Summit on April 27. The 2022 HMG Live! Global Women in Technology Summit will bring together the top female technology leaders from around the world who will share their recommendations for making hybrid work environments more inclusive and equitable for employees. Global female tech executives will also discuss their hard-fought lessons scaling the ladder of success in a male-centric C-suite.

Prominent global female technology leaders who will be speaking at the 2022 HMG Live! Global Women in Technology Summit will include:

Diane K. Adams , Chief Culture and Talent Officer, Sprinklr

, Chief Culture and Talent Officer, Sprinklr Renee Arrington , President, COO & Director, Pearson Partners International, Inc.

, President, COO & Director, Pearson Partners International, Inc. Dora Boussias , Transformational Leader, Data Strategy & Architecture

, Transformational Leader, Data Strategy & Architecture Cindy Finkelman , Strategic Advisor, Mantissa Group LLC

, Strategic Advisor, Mantissa Group LLC Kathleen Fitzpatrick , CIO, Russell Reynolds Associates

, CIO, Russell Reynolds Associates Mamar Gelaye , VP – Ops Tech IT, Amazon

, VP – Ops Tech IT, Amazon Daphne Jones , Board Member; Founder, Destiny Transformations Group

, Board Member; Founder, Destiny Transformations Group Lori Lagares , VP of Customer Success, Nexthink

, VP of Customer Success, Nexthink Lesley Ma , CIO and Chief Continuous Improvement Officer, NSF International

, CIO and Chief Continuous Improvement Officer, NSF International Alexa Raad , Chief Policy and Regulatory Affairs Officer, HUMAN Security

, Chief Policy and Regulatory Affairs Officer, HUMAN Security Sabina Schneider , Chief Solutions Officer, Globant

, Chief Solutions Officer, Globant Rhonda Vetere , Author, C-suite Technology Executive & Global Leader

, Author, C-suite Technology Executive & Global Leader Cindy Warner , Strategic Board Member, Michigan Economic Development Corporation

, Strategic Board Member, Michigan Economic Development Corporation Kelley Watson , Director, Workplace Solutions, Southern Company

, Director, Workplace Solutions, Southern Company Jennifer Wesson Greenman , CIO, Cancer Treatment Centers of America Global

, CIO, Cancer Treatment Centers of America Global Gabrielle Wolfson , CIO & CDO, Quest Diagnostics

, CIO & CDO, Quest Diagnostics Sigal Zarmi, Board Director, Senior Advisor, Morgan Stanley



Valued Partners for the 2022 HMG Live! Global Women in Technology Summit include Akamai, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Fortinet, Globant, Nexthink, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, Skybox Security, Sprinklr, Strata, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2022 HMG Live! Global Women in Technology Summit and to register for the event, click here.

To learn about all of HMG Strategy’s Upcoming CIO & CISO Summits, click here .

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. The HMG Strategy global network consists of more than 400,000 CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs, senior business technology executives, search industry executives, venture capitalists, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

HMG Strategy’s global media model generates more than 1 million impressions per week, providing vast opportunities for business technology leaders and sponsor partners to promote themselves and their brands.

HMG Strategy was founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, a leadership expert who has worked side-by-side with Fortune 2000 executives with strategic planning and career ascent for the past 30+ years.

HMG Strategy’s regional and virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven guidance from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent.

HMG Strategy offers a range of peer-led research services such as its CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) program which bring together the world’s top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives to brainstorm on the top opportunities and challenges facing them in their roles.

HMG Strategy’s Global Peer Actionable Insights Services Stack is a unique set of research services that are designed to keep business technology executives up to speed on the latest leadership, business, technology and global geo-economic trends that are impacting businesses and industries.

HMG Ventures is a venture capital unit that’s designed to connect CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and other technology executives with innovative early-stage technology companies from Silicon Valley to Tel Aviv. HMG Ventures provides technology executives with a window into hot emerging technology companies that can help move the needle for their businesses while also offering these executives unparalleled personal investment opportunities. One early-stage investment in an enterprise-level AI-powered service management provider has generated a 100X return.

HMG Strategy also produces the HMG Security Innovation Accelerator Panel, a new webinar series that’s designed to connect enterprise technology and security leaders with the most innovative technology and cybersecurity companies from across the world.