Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market to Reach US$ 68.58 Bn by 2028, Says TMR

ALBANY, New York, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growing population with respiratory diseases including chronic ailments is a key driver for the clinical demand for anesthesia and respiratory devices market. Advancements in anesthesia and respiratory devices are especially benefitting patients in intensive care units and those undergoing surgeries and treatment for chronic pulmonary diseases. The global anesthesia and respiratory devices market valuation is projected to reach US$ 68.58 Bn by 2028.



The introduction of next-age anesthesia machines is likely to significantly enrich the practice of anesthesiology, especially for intensive care unit patients, which will shape the winning imperatives for med-tech companies in the anesthesia and respiratory devices market. The authors of an in-depth report on the market observed that several companies have expanded their product portfolio on the lines of technologically-advanced components of the respiratory equipment.

Growing indications of complex surgeries in a rapidly aging population has spurred product innovation in anesthesia machines. These have been found to account for the major share of the anesthesia and respiratory devices market globally. Increased importance of burden of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases in public health policies is catalyzing product developments.

Key Findings of Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market Study

Adoption of Portable & Easy-to-devices in Different Healthcare Settings to Create New Revenues: Med-tech companies in the anesthesia and respiratory devices market are keenly improving the various machines that are integrated with modern anesthesia workstations. Emerging requirements of anesthesia practices in different healthcare settings especially in the ICUs and emergency care units are stimulating various companies to expand their product portfolio. Of note, the growing adoption of portable and easy-to-use devices among clinicians is propelling technological advancements in the anesthesia and respiratory devices market.





Med-tech companies in the anesthesia and respiratory devices market are keenly improving the various machines that are integrated with modern anesthesia workstations. Emerging requirements of anesthesia practices in different healthcare settings especially in the ICUs and emergency care units are stimulating various companies to expand their product portfolio. Of note, the growing adoption of portable and easy-to-use devices among clinicians is propelling technological advancements in the anesthesia and respiratory devices market. Public Health Burden of COPD and Other Pulmonary Diseases Bolstered Uptake: The growing incidence of chronic pulmonary diseases has especially influenced the product developments for companies in the anesthesia and respiratory devices market. The prevalence of COPD especially in older adults in several developing and developed economies has expanded the horizon for players to capitalize on lucrative avenues steadily during the forecast period. The authors of an in-depth TMR study on the dynamics of the anesthesia and respiratory devices market have observed that growing awareness about the health burden of pulmonary diseases has bolstered the revenue prospects. Progressive aging of the global population will open up new frontiers in anesthesia and respiratory devices market. Of note, state-of-the art anesthesia and respiratory diseases will play a crucial role in extending the canvas for med-tech companies to grow their stakes.



Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market: Key Drivers

High public health burden of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) has increasingly shaped the product developments in the market. COPD is one of the common causes of death worldwide. Chronic pulmonary diseases have attracted special attention among med-tech companies in the anesthesia and respiratory devices market.

Rise in incidence of lung pathologies is associated closely with aging. Thus, rapidly increasing aging population over the past few years has propelled the revenue potential, observed the analysts of an in-depth study on the anesthesia and respiratory devices market.

Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

North America held the leading share of the global anesthesia and respiratory devices market in 2020, and is projected to rise at a remarkable CAGR during the forecast period of 2021 – 2028

Prevalence of COPD has spurred the adoption of technologically advanced anesthesia machines and respiratory devices. Advancements in healthcare infrastructure has propelled the need for new-age anesthesia procedures.

Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the anesthesia and respiratory devices market are Teleflex Incorporated, Smiths Medical, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Getinge Group, Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Covidien plc, CareFusion Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, and AirSep Corporation.

Global Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market: Segmentation

Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market, by Product Type

Anesthesia Devices Anesthesia Machines Anesthesia Workstations Anesthesia Ventilators Anesthesia Monitors Anesthesia Delivery Machines Anesthesia Disposables Anesthesia Masks Anesthesia Accessories

Respiratory Devices Respiratory Equipment Humidifiers Nebulizers Positive Airway Pressure Devices Oxygen Concentrators Reusable Resuscitators Ventilators Respiratory Inhalers Respiratory Disposables Disposables Oxygen Masks Resuscitators Tracheostomy Tubes Oxygen Cannula Respiratory Measurement Devices Pulse Oximeter Systems Capnographs Spirometers Peak Flow Meters



Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market, by End user

Hospitals

Specialty Centers

Others



Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



