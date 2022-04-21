Colorado State University Global Launches New Fully Online Master of Interdisciplinary Professional Studies Program

Aurora, Colo., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) today announced its new Master of Interdisciplinary Professional Studies, an individualized graduate degree designed to allow students to advance their professional knowledge, skills, and abilities to meet the needs of today’s ever-changing and multi-faceted workplace.

To create a truly tailored experience, the fully online program allows students to stack prior graduate coursework, specializations, and certificates to customize their degree to their targeted interests and career path. The program is especially ideal for students who have already earned graduate credits, at CSU Global or elsewhere, in a professional area and now want to complete a full degree program to advance in their current role or start a new career.

“Our vision with this offering is to give students the power to really tailor their area of study to match their specific career aspirations while also mastering important soft skills such as problem-solving, critical thinking and communication,” said Dr. Eric Bliss, Program Director of Interdisciplinary Professional Studies at CSU Global. “As many of our students are adult learners, this program is filling a need for them to achieve their goals through an advanced degree that is applicable in a variety of industries.”

Recognizing a need for a more custom-fit curriculum, CSU Global is providing the opportunity for students to earn credentials they can immediately apply to a new position or advancement in a current role. Fully employed students can design their degree to fit specific industry niches or hybrid jobs in ways that are not attainable in traditional master’s programs, which is a boon to both the employee and the employer. All graduates of the program will be able to advance strategic goals shared between and within communities and organizations, synthesize data across disciplines to address challenges encountered by an organization and/or society, convey information using multiple technologies and media, and cultivate ethical and diverse approaches to problem solving.

Designed with the necessary flexibility for working adult learners, courses will be taught in accelerated eight work course tracks, and the program can be completed in 12 months or less. Further, all CSU Global students have access to 24/7 live online tutoring, online library access, writing center, technical support, career services and disability services.

CSU Global currently offers a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Professional Studies as well. Enrollment for the Master of Interdisciplinary Professional Studies is open now, with classes beginning in July 2022. There will also be 19 specializations available in areas such as Accounting, Applied Business Management, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, and Business Intelligence, among others. Please visit CSUGlobal.edu/graduate/masters-degrees/interdisciplinary-professional-studies to register.

About Colorado State University Global

Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) offers career-relevant bachelor’s and master’s degree programs for working adults and nontraditional learners. As the first 100% online, fully accredited public university in the United States, CSU Global is focused on student success as its number one priority. Embracing the land grant heritage as part of the Colorado State University System, CSU Global sets the standard for quality and innovation in higher education through its expert faculty who are recognized as industry leaders and trained in working with adults in an online learning environment. CSU Global offers accelerated eight-week courses that start every four weeks. Visit CSUGlobal.edu to learn more.