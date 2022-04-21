McObject Announces Availability of eXtremeDB/rt for Green Hills Software’s INTEGRITY RTOS

SEATTLE, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McObject® announces the release of eXtremeDB/rt database management system (DBMS) for Green Hills Software’s INTEGRITY® RTOS. eXtremeDB/rt is the first and only commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) real-time database management system that meets the fundamental requirements of determinism and temporal consistency of data.



What makes eXtremeDB/rt a true real-time database management system?

eXtremeDB was originally conceived, designed and implemented as an in-memory embedded database system for embedded systems.

eXtremeDB/rt extends normal database transaction management by incorporating time-cognizance.

A real-time database system must support two outcomes for transactions:

Committed on time (met the deadline)

Not committed but aborted on time (missed the deadline)

In a real-time database system, transactions must not be late. Accordingly, the database system must enforce transaction deadlines.

eXtremeDB/rt will be of particular interest to developers of advanced driver assistance (ADAS) and other autonomous systems, aerospace and defense systems, industrial control systems, robotics, and medical devices. eXtremeDB/rt is available for Green Hills Software’s INTEGRITY RTOS. Joe Fabbre, Global Technology Director for Green Hills had this to say: “McObject has created a unique real-time database that complements our INTEGRITY RTOS and extends hard real-time support to database operations. Advanced applications in real-time systems are being called upon to manage more (and more complex) data. eXtremeDB/rt gives developers of these systems an off the shelf solution for real-time data management.”

“Green Hills Software is laser focused on high performance, mission critical device software that spans all sectors of the embedded industry. Their INTEGRITY RTOS is an ideal foundation for safety critical, security critical, and real-time critical systems. It is a perfect fit for the types of applications we expect people to develop with eXtremeDB/rt,” said Steve Graves, McObject President and co-founder.

eXtremeDB/rt was designed for use in resource-constrained, mission-critical embedded systems. Its small footprint and frugal use of memory and CPU make it uniquely qualified for these applications. Find eXtremeDB in millions of embedded systems, in deployments ranging from satellite systems to locomotive control, world-wide.

About McObject

Founded by database and real-time systems experts, McObject offers proven, ultra-fast data management technology, used across a wide range of industries and market segments. The company’s background and expertise in defense and aviation sectors mean that its technology is exceptionally reliable and robust.

McObject counts among its customers industry leaders such as BAE Systems, TradeStation, Siemens, Philips, EADS, JVC, ViaSat, F5 Networks, CA, Motorola and Northrup Grumman, along with NSE.IT, SunGard, Transaction Network Services, and Dalian Commodity Exchange.

eXtremeDB uses powerful, industry-standard tools and languages, such as SQL, Python, C/C++, Java and C#.

