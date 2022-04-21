Westamerica Bancorporation Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westamerica Bancorporation (Nasdaq: WABC), parent company of Westamerica Bank, generated net income for the first quarter 2022 of $22.6 million and diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") of $0.84. First quarter 2022 results compare to net income of $21.7 million and EPS of $0.81 for the fourth quarter 2021.

"Westamerica is well positioned for rising interest rates. The Company’s interest-earning assets include meaningful amounts of instruments with variable interest rates, and average checking and savings deposits represented ninety-eight percent of the Company’s deposit base for the first quarter 2022, demonstrating minimal reliance on higher-costing time deposits. Operating expenses remained well managed in the first quarter 2022, delivering fifty-five percent of revenue to pre-tax income. Credit quality remained solid with nonperforming loans of $915 thousand at March 31, 2022,” said Chairman, President and CEO David Payne. “First quarter 2022 results generated an annualized 11.8 percent return on average common equity. Shareholders were paid a $0.42 per common share dividend during the first quarter 2022, representing fifty percent of diluted earnings per share,” concluded Payne.

Net interest income on a fully-taxable equivalent (FTE) basis was $43.8 million for the first quarter 2022, compared to $43.1 million for the fourth quarter 2021. Interest income on Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans was $849 thousand for the first quarter 2022, compared to $1.2 million for the fourth quarter 2021.

Interest-earning assets with variable interest rates at March 31, 2022 included $1.6 billion in collateralized loan obligations for which interest rates reset quarterly, and $922 million in interest-bearing cash balances for which the interest rate changes concurrently with Federal Open Market Committee adjustments to the federal funds rate.

At March 31, 2022, nonperforming loans totaled $915 thousand and the allowance for credit losses on loans was $22.9 million.

Noninterest income for the first quarter 2022 totaled $11.6 million, compared to noninterest income for the fourth quarter 2021 of $10.8 million. Noninterest income for the first quarter 2022 included a $1.2 million reconciling payment from a payments network.

Noninterest expenses for the first quarter 2022 was $24.9 million compared to $23.9 million for the fourth quarter 2021; the higher first quarter noninterest expenses were primarily the seasonal increase in payroll taxes, wage and salary adjustments to comply with California minimum wage laws, and higher estimated operating losses on limited partnership investments in low-income housing properties.

The fully-tax equivalent (FTE) tax rate for the first quarter 2022 was 25.9 percent, compared to 27.7 percent for the fourth quarter 2021; the lower first quarter tax rate is primarily attributable to higher estimated tax credits from limited partnership investments in low-income housing properties.

Westamerica Bancorporation’s wholly owned subsidiary Westamerica Bank, operates commercial banking and trust offices throughout Northern and Central California.

Westamerica Bancorporation Web Address: www.westamerica.com

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

The following appears in accordance with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements about the Company, including descriptions of plans or objectives of its management for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings or other measures of economic performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may."

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors — many of which are beyond the Company's control — could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. The Company's most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the annual report for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed on Form 10-K and quarterly report for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 filed on Form 10-Q, describe some of these factors, including certain credit, interest rate, operational, liquidity and market risks associated with the Company's business and operations. Other factors described in these reports include changes in business and economic conditions, competition, fiscal and monetary policies, disintermediation, cyber security risks, legislation including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2011, the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act of 1999, and mergers and acquisitions.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date forward looking statements are made.



WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION     
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS     
March 31, 2022     
       
1. Net Income Summary.     
  (in thousands except per-share amounts) 
    %  
  Q1'2022Q1'2021ChangeQ4'2021 
       
 Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE)$43,807 $42,583 2.9%$43,117  
 Provision for Credit Losses -  - n/m  -  
 Noninterest Income(1) 11,576  10,189 13.6% 10,842  
 Noninterest Expense 24,875  24,906 -0.1% 23,912  
 Income Before Taxes (FTE) 30,508  27,866 9.5% 30,047  
 Income Tax Provision (FTE) 7,892  7,719 2.2% 8,327  
 Net Income$22,616 $20,147 12.3%$21,720  
       
 Average Common Shares Outstanding 26,870  26,821 0.2% 26,866  
 Diluted Average Common Shares 26,885  26,842 0.2% 26,875  
       
 Operating Ratios:     
 Basic Earnings Per Common Share$0.84 $0.75 12.0%$0.81  
 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 0.84  0.75 12.0% 0.81  
 Return On Assets (a) 1.24% 1.23%  1.17% 
 Return On Common Equity (a) 11.8% 11.1%  11.2% 
 Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 2.51% 2.74%  2.49% 
 Efficiency Ratio (FTE) 44.9% 47.2%  44.3% 
       
 Dividends Paid Per Common Share$0.42 $0.41 2.4%$0.42  
 Common Dividend Payout Ratio 50% 55%  52% 
       
2. Net Interest Income.     
  (dollars in thousands) 
    %  
  Q1'2022Q1'2021ChangeQ4'2021 
       
 Interest and Fee Income (FTE)$44,287 $43,058 2.9%$43,621  
 Interest Expense 480  475 1.1% 504  
 Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE)$43,807 $42,583 2.9%$43,117  
       
 Average Earning Assets$6,998,234 $6,244,622 12.1%$6,919,528  
 Average Interest-     
 Bearing Liabilities 3,546,146  3,130,227 13.3% 3,468,111  
       
 Yield on Earning Assets (FTE) (a) 2.54% 2.77%  2.52% 
 Cost of Funds (a) 0.03% 0.03%  0.03% 
 Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 2.51% 2.74%  2.49% 
 Interest Expense/     
 Interest-Bearing Liabilities (a) 0.05% 0.06%  0.06% 
 Net Interest Spread (FTE) (a) 2.49% 2.71%  2.46% 
       
3. Loans & Other Earning Assets.     
  (average volume, dollars in thousands) 
    %  
  Q1'2022Q1'2021ChangeQ4'2021 
       
 Total Assets$7,406,321 $6,650,164 11.4%$7,334,977  
 Total Earning Assets 6,998,234  6,244,622 12.1% 6,919,528  
 Total Loans 1,029,724  1,251,540 -17.7% 1,097,698  
 Total Commercial Loans 207,901  395,473 -47.4% 259,007  
 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans 35,871  188,971 -81.0% 68,870  
 Commercial Loans 172,030  206,502 -16.7% 190,137  
 Commercial RE Loans 524,040  559,191 -6.3% 538,177  
 Consumer Loans 297,783  296,876 0.3% 300,514  
 Total Investment Securities 4,947,846  4,440,621 11.4% 4,866,476  
 Debt Securities Available For Sale 4,655,983  3,947,549 17.9% 4,533,494  
 Debt Securities Held To Maturity 291,863  493,072 -40.8% 332,982  
 Total Interest-Bearing Cash 1,020,664  552,461 84.7% 955,354  
       
 Loans/Deposits 16.1% 21.8%  17.3% 
       
4. Deposits, Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities & Equity.   
  (average volume, dollars in thousands) 
    %  
  Q1'2022Q1'2021ChangeQ4'2021 
       
 Total Deposits$6,393,458 $5,748,070 11.2%$6,349,137  
 Noninterest Demand 3,005,065  2,713,632 10.7% 3,022,787  
 Interest-Bearing Transaction 1,265,100  1,130,760 11.9% 1,245,385  
 Savings 1,980,092  1,746,815 13.4% 1,934,220  
 Time greater than $100K 64,172  71,241 -9.9% 65,920  
 Time less than $100K 79,029  85,622 -7.7% 80,825  
 Total Short-Term Borrowings 157,753  95,575 65.1% 141,761  
 Other Borrowed Funds -  214 -100.0% -  
 Shareholders' Equity 776,225  735,496 5.5% 766,358  
       
 Demand Deposits/     
 Total Deposits 47.0% 47.2%  47.6% 
 Transaction & Savings     
 Deposits / Total Deposits 97.8% 97.3%  97.7% 
       
5. Interest Yields Earned & Rates Paid.     
  (dollars in thousands)  
  Q1'2022  
  AverageIncome/Yield (a) /  
  VolumeExpenseRate (a)  
 Interest & Fee Income Earned     
 Total Earning Assets (FTE)$6,998,234 $44,287 2.54%  
 Total Loans (FTE) 1,029,724  13,038 5.14%  
 Total Commercial Loans (FTE) 207,901  2,843 5.55%  
 PPP Loans 35,871  849 9.60%  
 Commercial Loans (FTE) 172,030  1,994 4.70%  
 Commercial RE Loans 524,040  6,731 5.21%  
 Consumer Loans 297,783  3,464 4.72%  
 Total Investments (FTE) 4,947,846  30,770 2.49%  
 Total Debt Securities Available For Sale (FTE) 4,655,983  28,862 2.48%  
 Corporate Securities 2,701,476  18,488 2.74%  
 Collateralized Loan Obligations 1,464,266  7,045 1.92%  
 Agency Mortgage Backed Securities 385,900  2,256 2.34%  
 Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions (FTE) 89,998  694 3.08%  
 Other Debt Securities Available For Sale (FTE) 14,343  379 10.56%  
 Total Debt Securities Held To Maturity (FTE) 291,863  1,908 2.61%  
 Agency Mortgage Backed Securities 141,733  646 1.82%  
 Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions (FTE) 150,130  1,262 3.36%  
 Total Interest-Bearing Cash 1,020,664  479 0.19%  
       
 Interest Expense Paid     
 Total Earning Assets 6,998,234  480 0.03%  
 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 3,546,146  480 0.05%  
 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 3,388,393  452 0.05%  
 Interest-Bearing Transaction 1,265,100  88 0.03%  
 Savings 1,980,092  283 0.06%  
 Time less than $100K 79,029  40 0.21%  
 Time greater than $100K 64,172  41 0.26%  
 Total Short-Term Borrowings 157,753  28 0.07%  
       
 Net Interest Income and     
 Margin (FTE) $43,807 2.51%  
       
  (dollars in thousands)  
  Q1'2021  
  AverageIncome/Yield (a) /  
  VolumeExpenseRate (a)  
 Interest & Fee Income Earned     
 Total Earning Assets (FTE)$6,244,622 $43,058 2.77%  
 Total Loans (FTE) 1,251,540  14,684 4.76%  
 Total Commercial Loans (FTE) 395,473  4,005 4.11%  
 PPP Loans 188,971  1,853 3.98%  
 Commercial Loans (FTE) 206,502  2,152 4.23%  
 Commercial RE Loans 559,191  7,341 5.32%  
 Consumer Loans 296,876  3,338 4.56%  
 Total Investments (FTE) 4,440,621  28,236 2.54%  
 Total Debt Securities Available For Sale (FTE) 3,947,549  25,190 2.55%  
 Corporate Securities 2,028,885  15,417 3.04%  
 Collateralized Loan Obligations 1,187,138  6,171 2.08%  
 Agency Mortgage Backed Securities 599,690  2,409 1.61%  
 Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions (FTE) 102,742  824 3.21%  
 Other Debt Securities Available For Sale (FTE) 29,094  369 5.07%  
 Total Debt Securities Held To Maturity (FTE) 493,072  3,046 2.47%  
 Agency Mortgage Backed Securities 228,768  900 1.57%  
 Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions (FTE) 264,304  2,146 3.25%  
 Total Interest-Bearing Cash 552,461  138 0.10%  
       
 Interest Expense Paid     
 Total Earning Assets 6,244,622  475 0.03%  
 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 3,130,227  475 0.06%  
 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 3,034,438  459 0.06%  
 Interest-Bearing Transaction 1,130,760  89 0.03%  
 Savings 1,746,815  250 0.06%  
 Time less than $100K 85,622  42 0.20%  
 Time greater than $100K 71,241  78 0.44%  
 Total Short-Term Borrowings 95,575  16 0.07%  
 Other Borrowed Funds 214  - 0.35%  
       
 Net Interest Income and     
 Margin (FTE) $42,583 2.74%  
       
6. Noninterest Income.     
  (dollars in thousands except per-share amounts) 
    %  
  Q1'2022Q1'2021ChangeQ4'2021 
       
 Service Charges on Deposits$3,582 $3,304 8.4%$3,580  
 Merchant Processing Services 2,623  2,560 2.5% 3,000  
 Debit Card Fees(1) 2,872  1,601 79.4% 1,727  
 Trust Fees 843  801 5.2% 844  
 ATM Processing Fees 451  601 -25.0% 488  
 Other Service Fees 449  469 -4.2% 449  
 Financial Services Commissions 117  70 67.1% 96  
 Other Noninterest Income 639  783 -18.4% 658  
 Total Noninterest Income$11,576 $10,189 13.6%$10,842  
       
 Total Revenue (FTE)$55,383 $52,772 4.9%$53,959  
 Noninterest Income/Revenue (FTE) 20.9% 19.3%  20.1% 
 Service Charges/Avg. Deposits (a) 0.23% 0.23%  0.22% 
 Total Revenues (FTE) Per Avg.     
 Common Share (a)$8.36 $7.98 4.8%$7.97  
       
7. Noninterest Expense.     
  (dollars in thousands) 
    %  
  Q1'2022Q1'2021ChangeQ4'2021 
       
 Salaries & Benefits$11,920 $12,665 -5.9%$11,436  
 Occupancy and Equipment 4,746  4,880 -2.7% 4,692  
 Outsourced Data Processing 2,437  2,390 2.0% 2,357  
 Professional Fees 736  942 -21.9% 757  
 Courier Service 582  504 15.5% 572  
 Amortization of     
 Identifiable Intangibles 64  69 -7.2% 65  
 Other Noninterest Expense 4,390  3,456 27.0% 4,033  
 Total Noninterest Expense$24,875 $24,906 -0.1%$23,912  
       
 Noninterest Expense/     
 Avg. Earning Assets (a) 1.44% 1.62%  1.37% 
 Noninterest Expense/Revenues (FTE) 44.9% 47.2%  44.3% 
       
8. Allowance for Credit Losses.     
  (dollars in thousands) 
    %  
  Q1'2022Q1'2021ChangeQ4'2021 
       
 Average Total Loans$1,029,724 $1,251,540 -17.7%$1,097,698  
       
 Beginning of Period Allowance for     
 Credit Losses on Loans (ACLL)$23,514 $23,854 -1.4%$23,882  
 Provision for Credit Losses -  - n/m -  
 Net ACLL (Losses) (589) (371)58.8% (368) 
 End of Period ACLL$22,925 $23,483 -2.4%$23,514  
 Gross ACLL Recoveries /     
 Gross ACLL Losses 51% 60%  64% 
 Net ACLL Losses /     
 Avg. Total Loans (a) 0.23% 0.12%  0.13% 
       
  (dollars in thousands) 
    %  
  3/31/223/31/21Change12/31/21 
 Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans$22,925 $23,483 -2.4%$23,514  
 Allowance for Credit Losses on     
 HTM Securities(2) 7  9 -22.3% 7  
 Total Allowance for Credit Losses$22,932 $23,492 -2.4%$23,521  
       
 Allowance for Unfunded     
 Credit Commitments$201 $101 99.3%$201  
       
9. Credit Quality.     
  (dollars in thousands) 
    %  
  3/31/223/31/21Change12/31/21 
 Nonperforming Loans:     
 Nonperforming Nonaccrual$63 $402 -84.3%$265  
 Performing Nonaccrual 421  3,569 -88.2% 427  
 Total Nonaccrual Loans 484  3,971 -87.8% 692  
 90+ Days Past Due Accruing Loans 431  132 226.5% 339  
 Total Nonaccrual Loans$915 $4,103 -77.7%$1,031  
       
 Total Loans Outstanding$1,002,514 $1,293,756 -22.5%$1,068,126  
       
 Total Assets 7,306,417  6,912,481 5.7% 7,461,026  
       
 Loans:     
 Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans$22,925 $23,483 -2.4%$23,514  
 Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans /     
 Loans 2.29% 1.82%  2.20% 
 Nonperforming Loans/Total Loans 0.09% 0.32%  0.10% 
       
       
10. Capital.     
  (in thousands, except per-share amounts) 
    %  
  3/31/223/31/21Change12/31/21 
       
 Shareholders' Equity$701,744 $812,132 -13.6%$827,102  
 Total Assets 7,306,417  6,912,481 5.7% 7,461,026  
 Shareholders' Equity/     
 Total Assets 9.60% 11.75%  11.09% 
 Shareholders' Equity/     
 Total Loans 70.00% 62.77%  77.43% 
 Tangible Common Equity Ratio 8.06% 10.15%  9.60% 
 Common Shares Outstanding 26,883  26,864 0.1% 26,866  
 Common Equity Per Share$26.10 $30.23 -13.7%$30.79  
 Market Value Per Common Share 60.50  62.78 -3.6% 57.73  
       
  (shares in thousands) 
    %  
  Q1'2022Q1'2021ChangeQ4'2021 
 Share Repurchase Programs:     
 Total Shares Repurchased 3  4 n/m  -  
 Average Repurchase Price$58.66 $61.09 n/m $-  
 Net Shares (Issued) (17) (57)n/m  -  
       
11. Period-End Balance Sheets.     
  (unaudited, dollars in thousands) 
    %  
  3/31/223/31/21Change12/31/21 
 Assets:     
 Cash and Due from Banks$1,037,593 $866,457 19.8%$1,132,085  
       
 Debt Securities Available For Sale:     
 Corporate Securities 2,547,118  2,149,366 18.5% 2,746,735  
 Collateralized Loan Obligations 1,616,584  1,157,452 39.7% 1,386,355  
 Agency Mortgage Backed Securities 363,181  577,490 -37.1% 411,726  
 Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions (FTE) 89,595  106,117 -15.6% 93,920  
 Other Debt Securities Available For Sale (FTE) 110  145 -24.0% 119  
 Total Debt Securities Available For Sale 4,616,588  3,990,570 15.7% 4,638,855  
       
 Debt Securities Held To Maturity:     
 Agency Mortgage Backed Securities 133,754  213,730 -37.4% 148,390  
 Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions (FTE)(2) 146,766  255,539 -42.6% 158,006  
 Total Debt Securities Held To Maturity(2) 280,520  469,259 -40.2% 306,396  
       
 Loans 1,002,514  1,293,756 -22.5% 1,068,126  
 Allowance For Credit Losses on Loans (22,925) (23,483)-2.4% (23,514) 
 Total Loans, net 979,589  1,270,273 -22.9% 1,044,612  
       
 Premises and Equipment, net 30,626  32,216 -4.9% 31,155  
 Identifiable Intangibles, net 771  1,035 -25.5% 835  
 Goodwill 121,673  121,673 0.0% 121,673  
 Other Assets 239,057  160,998 48.5% 185,415  
       
 Total Assets$7,306,417 $6,912,481 5.7%$7,461,026  
       
 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:     
 Deposits:     
 Noninterest-Bearing$3,000,268 $2,798,542 7.2%$3,069,080  
 Interest-Bearing Transaction 1,279,165  1,179,484 8.5% 1,260,869  
 Savings 1,984,719  1,791,636 10.8% 1,940,395  
 Time 141,722  154,171 -8.1% 143,612  
 Total Deposits 6,405,874  5,923,833 8.1% 6,413,956  
       
 Short-Term Borrowed Funds 124,442  95,479 30.3% 146,246  
 Other Borrowed Funds -  1,681 -100.0% -  
 Other Liabilities 74,357  79,356 -6.3% 73,722  
 Total Liabilities 6,604,673  6,100,349 8.3% 6,633,924  
       
 Shareholders' Equity:     
 Common Equity:     
 Paid-In Capital 472,470  469,885 0.6% 471,043  
 Accumulated Other     
 Comprehensive Income (88,300) 68,901 n/m  49,664  
 Retained Earnings 317,574  273,346 16.2% 306,395  
 Total Shareholders' Equity 701,744  812,132 -13.6% 827,102  
       
 Total Liabilities and     
 Shareholders' Equity$7,306,417 $6,912,481 5.7%$7,461,026  
       
12. Income Statements.     
  (unaudited, in thousands except per-share amounts) 
    %  
  Q1'2022Q1'2021ChangeQ4'2021 
 Interest & Fee Income:     
 Loans$12,942 $14,581 -11.2%$13,124  
 Equity Securities 128  110 16.4% 129  
 Debt Securities Available For Sale 28,566  24,889 14.8% 27,598  
 Debt Securities Held To Maturity 1,644  2,598 -36.7% 1,824  
 Interest-Bearing Cash 479  138 247.1% 366  
 Total Interest & Fee Income 43,759  42,316 3.4% 43,041  
       
 Interest Expense:     
 Transaction Deposits 88  89 -1.1% 95  
 Savings Deposits 283  250 13.2% 282  
 Time Deposits 81  120 -32.5% 102  
 Short-Term Borrowed Funds 28  16 75.0% 25  
 Total Interest Expense 480  475 1.0% 504  
       
 Net Interest Income 43,279  41,841 3.4% 42,537  
       
 Provision for Credit Losses -  - n/m  -  
       
 Noninterest Income:     
 Service Charges 3,582  3,304 8.4% 3,580  
 Merchant Processing Services 2,623  2,560 2.5% 3,000  
 Debit Card Fees(1) 2,872  1,601 79.4% 1,727  
 Trust Fees 843  801 5.2% 844  
 ATM Processing Fees 451  601 -25.0% 488  
 Other Service Fees 449  469 -4.2% 449  
 Financial Services Commissions 117  70 67.1% 96  
 Other Noninterest Income 639  783 -18.4% 658  
 Total Noninterest Income 11,576  10,189 13.6% 10,842  
       
 Noninterest Expense:     
 Salaries and Benefits 11,920  12,665 -5.9% 11,436  
 Occupancy and Equipment 4,746  4,880 -2.7% 4,692  
 Outsourced Data Processing 2,437  2,390 2.0% 2,357  
 Professional Fees 736  942 -21.9% 757  
 Courier Service 582  504 15.5% 572  
 Amortization of Identifiable Intangibles 64  69 -7.2% 65  
 Other Noninterest Expense 4,390  3,456 27.0% 4,033  
 Total Noninterest Expense 24,875  24,906 -0.1% 23,912  
       
 Income Before Income Taxes 29,980  27,124 10.5% 29,467  
 Income Tax Provision 7,364  6,977 5.5% 7,747  
 Net Income$22,616 $20,147 12.3%$21,720  
       
 Average Common Shares Outstanding 26,870  26,821 0.2% 26,866  
 Diluted Common Shares Outstanding 26,885  26,842 0.2% 26,875  
       
 Per Common Share Data:     
 Basic Earnings$0.84 $0.75 12.0%$0.81  
 Diluted Earnings 0.84  0.75 12.0% 0.81  
 Dividends Paid 0.42  0.41 2.4% 0.42  
       
 Footnotes and Abbreviations:     
       
 (1)The Company received a $1.2 million reconciling payment from a payments network in the first quarter 2022. 
       
 (2)Debt Securities Held To Maturity and Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions are net of related reserve for expected credit losses of $7 thousand at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 and $9 thousand at March 31, 2021. 
       
 (FTE) Fully Taxable Equivalent. The Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis using the current statutory federal tax rate. Management believes the FTE basis is valuable to the reader because the Company’s loan and investment securities portfolios contain a relatively large portion of municipal loans and securities that are federally tax exempt. The Company’s tax exempt loans and securities composition may not be similar to that of other banks, therefore in order to reflect the impact of the federally tax exempt loans and securities on the net interest margin and net interest income for comparability with other banks, the Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis. 
       
 (a) Annualized     
       