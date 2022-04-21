Web Scraper Software Market was Valued at USD 420.84 Million in 2019 and to Reach USD 1.73 Billion by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Web Scraper Software Market” information by Type, by Vertical and Region – forecast to 2030” market size to reach USD 1.73 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 13.48% by 2030.

Market Scope:

The surging need for web scrapper software from the e-commerce sector will offer robust opportunities for the market over the forecast period. Rising number of companies in the e-commerce industry are investing in buying web scraping software with various configurations for a better understanding of the marketplace.

Dominant Key Players on Web Scraper Software Market Covered are:

Phantom Buster

Pilotfish

Mozenda Inc.

Hangzhou Duosuan Technology Co. Ltd.

Sysnucleus

Parsehub

Octopus Data Inc.

Uipath

Newprosoft

Import.io

Diffbot

Apify

Sequentum

Dexi.io

Datahut

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10347

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:

Market Drivers

The rising digitalization in the healthcare industry will boost web scraper software market growth over the forecast period. Web scraping software offers various solutions to the healthcare sector. It allows healthcare providers in collecting and monitoring information associated with healthcare products which are bought and implemented in different locations. In turn this helps healthcare experts in taking an informed decision for sustaining their position within the market.

Besides, the growing need for outsourcing services is also fueling web scraper software market growth.

Lack of Technical Workforce to act as Market Restraint

The lack of technical workforce in developed economies and high deployment costs of the software may remain as restraints for web scraper software market over the forecast period.

Frequent Structural Changes to act as Market Challenge

Frequent structural changes, unstable/slow load speed, and the availability of free tools may act as challenges for web scraper software market over the forecast period.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (174 Pages) on Web Scraper Software Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/web-scraper-software-market-10347

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

The global web scraper software market has been bifurcated based on vertical and type.

By type, general-purpose web crawlers will lead the web scraper software market over the forecast period.

By vertical, retail and e-commerce will dominate the web scraper software market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America to Precede Web Scraper Software Market

North America will precede the web scrapper software market over the forecast period. Technological advances, growing need from e-commerce and retail and advertising and media vertical, growing data security concerns of organizations, increasing need for website scraping software, the software helping in tracking and controlling the flow of data online, the increasing need for unstructured data in different end use sectors, massive advances in technology, involvement of key corporations that utilize web scrapper software for turning web information into actionable data drive, growing uptake and investments to develop cloud-based solutions, the involvement of various technology providers, developments in open source web scraper software solutions, increasing adoption in the US for the wide variety of data crawling solutions, and the growing data security concerns of enterprises are adding to the global web scraper software market growth in the region.

Talk to Expert:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/10347

Europe to Have Admirable Growth in Web Scraper Software Market

Europe will have admirable growth in the global web scrapper software market over the forecast period. Increase in retail firms, financial service providers and advertising companies promoting website scraper software, innovations in web crawling technologies, and increasing adoption in Italy, France, Germany, and the UK are adding to the global web scrapper software market growth in the region.

APAC to Hold Sizable Share in Web Scraper Software Market

The APAC region will hold a sizable share in the web scrapper software market over the forecast period. The proliferation of the smartphones as well as the internet, the growing need for web content scraper software, booming e-commerce sector, continued economic growth, increasing industrialization, and the rising trend of outsourcing web scraping services are adding to the global web scrapper software market growth in the region.

Buy this Report:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=10347

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Web Scraper Software Market

During the COVID-19 outbreak there has been an increased adoption of web scrapper software in different verticals. The increasing cases of COVID daily made it impossible for researchers in understanding and putting all the data together in one particular place. The web scrapper software aids researchers in scraping all vital data associated with consumers as well as COVID-19 strains. The data later on is utilized by researchers in understanding the viruses’ pattern and also in the research to identify vaccines for COVID. Thus, the growing need for real-time information fuels the need for web scrappers at the time of the crisis. Besides, owing to the present global situation, various companies are boosting their focus on the e-commerce industry for generating revenue and sales. SMEs are increasingly focusing on using different online tools for sales and lead generation. Thus, the e-commerce sector is likely to register a notable growth in the need for web scraper software with the impact of the crisis gradually decreasing.

Competitive Landscape

The global web scraper software market is both competitive as well as fragmented for the presence of multiple international and domestic key players. These industry players have incorporated a series of innovative strategies for staying at the forefront along with catering to the surging need of the clients including joint ventures, geographic expansions, collaborations, contracts, partnerships, new product launches, and others. Besides, the players are also devoting in numerous research & development activities.

Related Reports:

ERP Software Market Research Report: Information By Deployment (On-premise and Cloud), Function (Supply Chain and Product Management, Sales and Marketing, Accounting & Finance and Human Resource), Vertical (Manufacturing, Retail, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Aerospace & Defence, Education and Others), Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises) - Forecast till 2030

Software-Defined Networking (SDN) Market: By Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprise), By Component (Hardware Component, Services and Software), By Application (SD-WAN, SD-LAN, Security Applications and Others), By Solution (Physical Network Infrastructure Solution, Network Virtualization and Automation Solution) and By End-User (Retail, IT & Telecommunication, Healthcare, BFSI, Industrial, Government and others) - Global Forecast till 2030

Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Research Report: Information By Component (Appliances [Physical {Router, Access Point, Switches, Gateways and Cables} and Virtual {CSP, Web Portal and Internet}] and Services [Managed Services and Professional Services]), Deployment (On-Premise and Cloud), Vertical (IT & Telecommunication, BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Retail) - Forecast till 2030

Software Engineering Market Research Report: Information By Software Type (Computer-Aided Designing (CAD), Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAM), Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE), Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC), Electronic Design Automation (EDA)), Application (Automation Design, Plant Design, Product Design, 3D Modelling and others), End User (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Banking, IT & Telecommunication, Oil & Gas, Healthcare and others) - Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter