YMCA of the USA Board of Directors Elects Four New Members

CHICAGO, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YMCA of the USA (Y-USA), the national resource office for the 2,600 Ys across the country, is pleased to announce the addition of four new members to its National Board of Directors. The 28-member board sets strategic direction and policy to support the Y’s mission and work to strengthen community by connecting all people to their potential, purpose and each other.

The new board members are:

Sharon Cates-Williams, Executive Deputy Commissioner, New York State Education Department. Cates-Williams also serves as Board Chair of the Capital District YMCA (Albany. N.Y.) and co-chairs Y-USA’s National Association Assembly Steering Committee.

Joe Dudy, CEO and President, Wilson Sporting Goods.

Frank Gumienny, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Philadelphia Eagles.

Joanna Diaz Soffer, Principal External Affairs Manager, Strategic Alliances and External Affairs, T-Mobile.

“Strong volunteer leadership makes the work of the Y in communities possible,” said Suzanne McCormick, president and CEO, Y-USA. “Each of these highly accomplished individuals will contribute new insights to our board and be great ambassadors and advocates for the Y. I look forward to partnering with them to make sure all YMCAs have access to the support and resources they need to help people and communities reach their full potential.”

