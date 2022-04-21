Coastal Vision Medical Group Opens New Location in Chino, CA

CHINO, Calif., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastal Vision Medical Group, a premier multi-location ophthalmology practice specializing in cataract and LASIK surgery, has opened a new state-of-the-art eye care clinic and surgical center in Chino, CA.

Coastal Vision's newest ophthalmology clinic and LASIK surgery center is located at 14726 Ramona Ave, Ste 200, Chino, CA 91710. The practice is conveniently located adjacent to Chino Hills and the 71 Freeway. The new 5,000 sq ft facility features the latest equipment in eye care diagnosis and Advanced Custom LASIK.

According to Founder & Medical Director, Dan B. Tran, MD, the new location will service its current and growing patient base throughout Chino, Chino Hills, and the Inland Empire.

"It is very exciting to be expanding into Chino and the Inland Empire," said Dr. Tran. "The new eye care center will provide our patients with increased access to the most advanced technology available paired with our team of experienced and dedicated doctors and staff."

Heading the new location is Jimmy Lee, MD, a national and international leader in ophthalmology and refractive surgery. As former Director of Cornea & Refractive surgery at Yale Eye Center and Montefiore Medical Center, Dr. Lee brings academic experience and expertise to a private practice setting for patients of the Inland Empire.

"I am excited to bring my expertise back to patients in my hometown of Southern California. I am grateful to join a practice that has access to some of the best and most advanced technology in ophthalmology. Our team looks forward to bringing premier eye care to Chino, Chino Hills, and surrounding communities."

About Coastal Vision Medical Group:

Coastal Vision Medical Group is a physician owned, premier eye care provider, established in 1999 with multiple locations servicing Orange County, Los Angeles County, and the Inland Empire. Our surgeons are highly trained and experienced in LASIK, Cataract Surgery, the treatment of Glaucoma, and other general ophthalmology conditions. Coastal Vision surgeons and optometrists actively participate in FDA Ophthalmic Clinical Studies to further expand future medical and surgical offerings. These options can often be made available earlier to our patients as part of clinical trials.

Our mission is to provide the best possible medical and surgical Ophthalmological Care to our patients utilizing the latest and best technology available.

For more information about Coastal Vision Medical Group in Chino, CA, contact Coastal Vision at (888) 501-4496, or visit them online at: coastal-vision.com.

