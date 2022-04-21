Rapid7 Named a Visionary for Second Consecutive Year in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Application Security Testing

BOSTON, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc . (NASDAQ: RPD), a leading provider of security analytics and automation, today announced it has been recognized as a Visionary by Gartner for the second consecutive year in the 2022 Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing.



Modern application security is becoming more complex and challenging due to remote and distributed DevOps environments. Today, application security requires strong cross-functional collaboration between security, software development, and operations teams, as well as the ability to quickly scale and provide timely insights into the current state of activities.

“There is a growing desire for an application security portfolio that seamlessly facilitates the collaboration and visibility required to protect modern application environments,” said Cindy Stanton, senior vice president, vulnerability risk management at Rapid7. “At Rapid7, our goal is to deliver innovative experiences that keep businesses secure, and we’re honored to once again be recognized by Gartner for our completeness of vision and ability to execute.”

Rapid7’s best-in-class application security portfolio integrates with its broader security operations platform to seamlessly generate application security insights for key stakeholders across the software delivery lifecycle (SDLC) in order to quickly remediate vulnerabilities and reduce risk. This provides a holistic view into infrastructures - both cloud and traditional, as well as applications and APIs.

Rapid7 is well known for its expanding portfolio of solutions that deliver on modern application security requirements. This portfolio includes application monitoring and protection capabilities through its tCell RASP and Next Generation WAF services as well as Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC) scanning, workload protection and cloud security posture management. The company also has partnerships with Checkmarx and Snyk to provide SCA & SAST to secure modern applications during the development phase.

To learn more about Rapid7’s application security portfolio, please click here.

To view a complimentary copy of the full Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing report, click here .

Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing, Dale Gardner, Mark Horvath, Dionisio Zumerle, 18 April 2022

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.



About Rapid7

Rapid7 (Nasdaq: RPD) is advancing security with visibility, analytics, and automation delivered through our Insight cloud. Our solutions simplify the complex, allowing security teams to work more effectively with IT and development to reduce vulnerabilities, monitor for malicious behavior, investigate and shut down attacks, and automate routine tasks. Over 10,000 customers rely on Rapid7 technology, services, and research to improve security outcomes and securely advance their organizations. For more information, visit our website, check out our blog, or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Investor Contact:

Sunil Shah

Vice President, Investor Relations

investors@rapid7.com

(617) 865-4277

Press Contact:

Caitlin O’Connor

Senior Public Relations Manager

press@rapid7.com