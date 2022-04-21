SWORD Health celebrates a collaboration with the American Physical Therapy Association to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in the Physical Therapy community and support research on digital physical therapy

New York, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SWORD Health, the fastest growing digital musculoskeletal (MSK) solution on the market, has announced a strategic collaboration with the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA) to advance research around digital physical therapy and to support Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) within the PT profession.



SWORD is also committed to collaborating on policy initiatives to improve and standardize direct access laws at the state level, with national payers and in federal programs and to improve licensure mobility and portability by improved utilization of the national physical therapy licensure compact.

“APTA has been at the forefront in actively working towards reducing inequalities and barriers to care for most of its 100 year history. SWORD Health’s continued resolve to support efforts to shine a brighter light around physical therapy, uphold the profession’s standards, promote its efficacy and need and propel the profession further is fully aligned with our mission.” said Justin Moore, CEO of APTA. “SWORD’s initiative to fund APTA’s efforts in driving new models of care and opening avenues for underserved communities is something we look towards with excitement.”

SWORD will commit at least $100,000 on an annual basis, which will entail contributions to :

(1) APTA’s research partner, The Foundation for Physical Therapy Research, in the form of grants to explore digital approaches and quality of care of digital practices;

(2) The PT Fund, to sponsor scholarships for individuals from underrepresented minorities to pursue careers in physical therapy and to achieve certification as specialists in Women’s Health.

This initiative is the first step towards a deeper relationship between both entities, as SWORD Health will also collaborate with APTA on its ChoosePT platform to raise awareness towards the benefits of physical therapy in addressing MSK conditions as well as advocacy efforts to reduce barriers to accessing PT and integrating digital and hybrid care models in clinical practice.

“We are very proud and honored to collaborate with APTA in propelling a digital transformation that can benefit the profession and pave the way for a more sustainable, equitable healthcare system. As a pioneering company in the digital MSK space, we are compelled to invest in a significant program to address inequalities in access to care and create scholarships for individuals from underrepresented minorities to pursue careers in Physical Therapy,” stated Dr. Vijay Yanamadala, Chief Medical Officer.

SWORD Health is uniquely positioned in the digital MSK space, as it is:

The most clinically rigorous solution, where 100% of clinical care is provided by PTs, licensed in all states across the US.

The most validated digital MSK solution, with the most number of peer-reviewed publications and randomized controlled trials

The most comprehensive digital MSK solution, including sensor base technology and video motion capture technology for back, neck, shoulder, elbow, wrist, hip, knee and ankle, and now pelvic health with Bloom, a unique solution to address women’s physical health.

SWORD plans to further support APTA members through education, digital innovations and other collaborations through the association’s multiple initiatives.









ABOUT SWORD HEALTH

SWORD Health is the world’s fastest growing digital musculoskeletal (MSK) care provider, on a mission to free two billion people from acute, chronic, and post-surgical pain. It is the first digital solution to pair its members with a licensed physical therapist and the SWORD Health Digital Therapist, to deliver a clinically-proven, personalized treatment plan that is more effective, easier, and less expensive than the traditional gold standard of care. SWORD Health believes in the power of people to recover at home, without resorting to imaging, surgeries or opioids. With the preventative care delivered through SWORD+, it is the industry's only end-to-end digital MSK solution. Since launching in 2015, SWORD Health has worked with insurers, health systems, and employers in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Australia to make high quality musculoskeletal care accessible to everyone.

ABOUT APTA

APTA and its more than 100,000 members are leading voices and influencers for the physical therapy profession and a strong collective force for improving the human experience. APTA advocates for policy change, raises public awareness, advances evidence-based practice, supports the continued growth of our members, and develops the next generation of clinicians, leaders, and researchers. Founded in 1921, APTA is presently a community of 51 chapters and 18 academies and sections that are dedicated to advancing the profession to improve the health of individuals, communities and society.



