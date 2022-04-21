TVO Today changes the face of current affairs and documentaries in an immersive, modern online experience created for you

Toronto, ON, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TVO offers a relevant new way to engage with hundreds of hours of award-winning documentaries, quality current affairs journalism, The Agenda with Steve Paikin, The Thread with Nam Kiwanuka, podcasts and more. Recently launched as a redesigned website and mobile apps for Android and iOS devices, the all-new TVO Today is an intuitive way to explore important issues, inspiring solutions and a diversity of perspectives and stories that matter. The content is offered 100% free, and there are no ads or subscription requirements. New design enhancements ensure visitors take away fresh insights with every experience.

“TVO Today is an incredible new opportunity for the tens of thousands of TVO’s daily visitors to better understand or further explore current affairs through the articles, videos and podcasts they love in a way that embraces a modern, digital-first approach,” says Owen Lambert, VP of Digital and Innovation at TVO. “Built completely in-house, TVO Today will directly impact the many ways TVO inspires learning that changes lives and enriches communities.”

The new TVO.org emphasizes discoverability, enhancing the way visitors connect with a diversity of perspectives and stories through priority initiatives like Indigenous journalism and Ontario Hubs. Visitors can now conveniently browse and enjoy the experiences most relevant to them with the help of improved navigation, recommendations and an ability to play video and audio while multitasking on their devices. 

The launch of TVO Today complements TVO’s expanded streaming offerings through Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Samsung, LG and YouTube, enabling more people than ever before to connect with TVO in ways that work best for their lives. This is how TVO will continue to support all Ontarians in navigating our complex and ever-changing world. TVO Today is available where you want, when you want with information, insight and perspectives for you and your life.

ABOUT TVO 
TVO inspires learning that changes lives and enriches communities. Founded in 1970, we are a globally recognized digital learning organization that engages Ontarians of all ages with inclusive experiences and diverse perspectives. Through video, audio, games, courses, newsletters and articles, we’re investing in the transformative potential of education for everyone. Funded primarily by the Province of Ontario, TVO is a registered charity supported by thousands of sponsors and donors. Visit TVO.me, TVO.org and TVOkids.com for more information.

