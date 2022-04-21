Robert Klepper Joins Betterview as a Strategic Advisor

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Betterview, an InsurTech provider of actionable property intelligence to property and casualty (P&C) insurance companies, is pleased to announce that Robert Klepper will lend his extensive industry expertise to Betterview in a consultative role.



Robert Klepper is recognized throughout the industry for his many leadership roles, including his most recent position as global chief underwriting officer for AXA XL’s property, energy, and construction division. During his more than 35 years in insurance, Klepper held executive positions with AIG, Torus Insurance, XL Catlin, and Swiss Re. Klepper’s broad international insurance experience with a technical underwriting and risk engineering foundation. He is especially skilled at leading global teams, launching new products, and establishing innovative partnerships.

“We are excited to be bringing on someone of Bob's level of expertise to serve as an adviser,” said Jeff Heine, chief revenue officer for Betterview. “In particular, Bob’s background in technical underwriting and risk engineering will be a valuable asset to help us with product development, and to better engage with the industry through thought leadership opportunities.”

Founded in 2014 by insurance industry veterans David Tobias and David Lyman, Betterview leverages a combination of proprietary computer vision models, geospatial imagery, and third-party property intelligence to empower P&C insurers to predict and prevent losses, optimize underwriting and inspections efficiency, and build a more transparent relationship with insureds. All of these insights are housed in the Betterview Property Intelligence & Risk Management Platform, an intuitive, single-screen platform that gives underwriters a holistic view of real property risk through tools, such as the integrated PropertyInsight tool and the 100-point Roof Spotlight Index.

“This company sits in a unique place in the insurtech space,” said Klepper. “Their focus on transparency sets them apart from their competitors, who are not able to give as complete or as actionable a view of real property risk. With the property intelligence tools Betterview provides, insurers have everything they need to turn agents and underwriters into heroes for the insured.”

Klepper is joining Betterview during a period of strategic growth, as the company has recently launched several new features which have been added to the Betterview Platform, including a Defensible Space tool, and PartnerHub, a marketplace for third-party property intelligence.

About Betterview

Betterview is the Property Intelligence & Risk Management Platform that leading P&C insurance companies depend on to identify and mitigate risk, improve operational and inspection efficiency, and build a more transparent customer experience throughout the policy lifecycle. By empowering insurers to automate pricing, underwriting, and renewal while focusing strategic action on critical properties, Betterview is transforming the insurance industry from Repair and Replace to Predict and Prevent. For more information, please visit www.betterview.com .