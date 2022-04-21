Companion Animal Drugs Market Is Set to Expand at a CAGR Of 5% To reach US$ 47.23 Billion By The Year 2027: FMI

NEWARK, N.J., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worldwide sales of companion animal drugs is set to reach US$ 36.94 Bn by 2022-end, unveils the new research study by Future Market Insights (FMI). According to the report, the companion animal drugs market is estimated to grow by ~ 5% YOY in 2027, primarily influenced by growing adoption of pets across the globe.



According to the report, increasing focus on pet healthcare is likely to contribute to the build-up of the companion animal drugs market by the end of 2029. Inclination towards compounded drugs to maintain animal health and welfare is expected to increase the sales of companion animal drugs market in 2019 and beyond.

Request Sample Report:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1077

A list of Key Players Covered in the Companion Animal Drugs Market Are:

Zoetis, Inc.

Elanco

Merck & Co., Inc.

Symrise

Vetoquinol

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Ceva Santé Animale

Virbac

Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc

Chanelle Pharma

HIPRA

Norbrook Holdings Limited

Endovac Animal Health



Increasing Urbanization and Growing Affluence in Developing Countries to Benefit the Market

Increasing urbanization level and growing affluence, especially in developing countries, have been driving the adoption of pets, thus leading to increased demand for healthcare products for pets such as companion animal drugs. Continued urbanization has also resulted in increasing prevalence of various diseases such as allergies, lower appetite, reduced energy and behavioral anxieties among small companion animals. This has been driving the demand for innovative classes of medicines such as companion animal drugs.

Upcoming Therapeutic Innovations in Pet Care to Aid Market Growth

Besides traditional drugs, animal health companies have also been investing in smart diagnostic care to help prevent diseases before the actual onset. Companies are also trying to develop generic capabilities to demonstrate bioequivalence to reference prescription drugs in the companion animal drugs market, as many key drugs no longer benefit from intellectual property protection. The development of new vaccines and medications for animals are expected to support the growth of the companion animal drugs market over the forecast period.

Increasing R&D activities and shorter drug-lifecycle are playing an important role in the growth of the companion animal drugs market. Innovations in companion animal drugs are easier and sustainable for a longer period of time, while R&D cycle time are shorter (~ three years) in the Companion Animal Healthcare (CAH) industry as compared to human health, ranging between seven and 15 years for other drugs. This increases return on investment in companion animal drugs and leads to faster profits for the market players.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/companion-animal-drug-market

Collaborative Ventures to Promote the Companion Animal Drugs Market Growth

Collaborative ventures such as One Health promotes unification of veterinary and medical sciences, leading to better disease surveillance, control and education, especially for companion animals such as dogs and cats. One Health venture enables identification of alteration in infection travelling patterns. The patterns are changing mostly in case of parasites due to change in climate and increasing host-vector interactions. Some organizations helping in monitoring of One Health in companion animals are Companion Animal Parasite Council and European Scientific Counsel Companion Animal Parasites.

Such ventures are expected to complement the growth of the companion animal drugs market.

Customization before Buying, Visit: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-1077

Low Awareness of Animal Diseases to Hamper the Companion Animal Drugs Market Growth

In many developing countries, people lack awareness regarding certain serious companion animal diseases as opposed to livestock diseases, which are more regularly monitored. This is primarily true with regards to pet vaccinations, which is a mandatory requirement for up to three years. Additionally, parasitic medications for companion animals and livestock are different. Lack of awareness with regards to differentiation of these medication varieties leads to adverse drug side effects and thus low administration of companion animal medications. Such factors are likely to create a hindrance in the growth of the companion animal drugs market.

Also, majority of animal healthcare drugs have limited scope for patent extension, primarily due to drug portfolios dominated by drugs that have crossed maturity, which in turn is expected to deter the growth of the companion animal drugs market over the forecast period.

To buy this Report Visit:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/1077

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Macro-Economic Factors

3.2. Drivers

3.2.1. Supply Side Drivers

3.2.2. Demand Side Drivers

3.3. Restraints

3.4. Opportunities

3.5. Trends

4. Market Context

4.1. Market Overview

4.2. Pipeline Products

4.3. PEST Analysis

4.4. Porter’s Five Forces Model

4.5. Regulatory Scenario

4.6. U.S. Animal Healthcare Spending

5. Global Companion Animal Drugs Market Value Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2027

5.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2015-2021

5.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2022-2027

5.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

5.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

TOC Continued…!

Speak to our Research Expert:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-1077

Have a Look at Related Research Reports:

Fish-Oil Based Drugs Market - According to the latest research by Future Market Insights, the Fish-Oil Based Drugs Market will witness growth during 2021-2031 with a CAGR of 8.4%. With current researches paving the path for further in depth study which will give minimum discomfort to the victims of this disorder are a positive sign for the faecal extraction systems market.

Inhalational Anaesthesia Drugs Market - Inhalational anaesthesia drugs are used in the operating room for maintenance and induction. Inhalational anaesthesia drugs have become the physician’s choice over intravenous anaesthesiaas as it has lower chances of being accumulated in the body.

Smoking Cessation Drugs Market - Smoking cessation drugs are de-addiction drugs for smoking. The alkaloid compound called nicotine causes addictive dependency on cigarettes and other smoking products. Smoking cessation results in withdrawal symptoms such as anxiety, strong cravings, depressing mood, insomnia and mood alterations.

Nuclear Export Inhibitor Drugs Market - Nuclear export inhibitor drugs bind with karyopherin, a protein that performs transport of other proteins and restricts uncontrolled transport of proteins which leads to spread of cancer cells. This tends to build up tumour suppressors in the nucleus of cancerous cells.

Companion Diagnostics Market - Companion diagnostics are tests to understand which patient can be benefited from a certain drug or what dosage should be prescribed based upon patient’s clinical diagnosis, which provides evidence required for the successful and harmless use of an equivalent drug or biological product to treat the medical condition.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/companion-animal-drug-market

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs