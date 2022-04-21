English Finnish

Savosolar Plc

Company Announcement, Insider information 21 April 2022 at 5.30 p.m. (CEST)

Savosolar’s Board of Directors amends its proposal to the Annual General Meeting to be held on 26 April 2022 regarding composition of the Board

The Board of Directors of Savosolar Plc (”Savosolar”) amends its proposal made on 1 April 2022 to the Annual General Meeting regarding composition of the Board of Directors as follows:

11. Resolution on the number of members of the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors proposes that five (5) members be elected to the Board of Directors.

12. Election of members of the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors proposes that the current members of the Board of Directors Mr. Feodor Aminoff, Mr. Eero Auranne, Mr. Mikael Lemström and Mr. Ari Virtanen be re-elected and Mr. Eljas Repo be elected as a new member according to their consents. The term of office of the members of the Board of Directors ends at the closing of the Annual General Meeting following the election.

Information on the proposed new member is available on the Company’s website at https://savosolar.com/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting-2022/.

For more information:

Managing Director Jari Varjotie

Phone: +358 400 419 734

E-mail: jari.varjotie@savosolar.com



Savosolar Plc discloses the information provided herein pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation ((EU) No 596/2014, ”MAR”). The information was submitted for publication by the aforementioned person on 21 April 2022 at 5.30 p.m. (CEST).



About Savosolar

Savosolar with its highly efficient collectors and large-scale solar thermal systems has taken solar thermal technology to the next level. The company’s collectors are equipped with the patented nano-coated direct flow absorbers, and with this leading technology, Savosolar helps its customers to produce competitive clean energy. Savosolar’s vision is to be the first-choice supplier to high performance solar installations on a global scale. Focus is on large-scale applications like district heating, industrial process heating and real estate systems – market segments with a big potential for rapid growth. The company primarily delivers complete systems from design to installation, using the best local partners. Savosolar is known as the most innovative company in the business and aims to stay as such. The company has sold and delivered its products to almost 20 countries on four continents. Savosolar’s shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with the ticker SAVOS and on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland with the ticker SAVOH. www.savosolar.com .