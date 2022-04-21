6-Year-Old Kid Hero, Hershey and the City of Las Vegas Team Up to  Serve Hundreds of Unsung Heroes

Las Vegas, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LAS VEGAS, NV (April 21, 2022) - Phenomenal 6-year-old Philanthropist, Social Entrepreneur, and Youth Influencer, Justyn Boumah is the youngest International Award Winning African American Author, and Founder of the nonprofit, Heroes & Heart, where he utilizes his talents and creativity to empower underserved communities through literacy and unique giveback projects. On Saturday, April 30, 2022, Justyn and Heroes & Heart along with the City of Las Vegas and The Hershey Company will present “The Blessing Project” A FREE Celebration Breakfast for Gardeners and Landscape Professionals.

Fifty volunteers ages 5-25 will say THANKS to these unsung heroes for their service during the pandemic and beyond by serving them coffee, pastries, and Justyn’s infamous Thank You Bags which are filled with his favorite treats such as M&Ms, Goldfish Crackers, Bubblegum, Cup Noodles, and much more. Justyn Boumah and the Heroes & Heart Organization are proud to celebrate Global Youth Service Day in the City of Las Vegas.

Coming this “Blessing Project” season, Justyn will also thank local Homeschool and Retired Teachers during National Teacher Appreciation Week with a special breakfast and for World Pilots Day, Justyn will provide Thank You Bags to Pilots who fly from Harry Reid International Airport.

The mission of Heroes & Heart is designed to educate, encourage, and empower marginalized communities globally through literacy, leadership, and legacy.

ABOUT JUSTYN BOUMAH

Started by 6-year old CEO child philanthropist, Justyn Boumah, The Traveling Toddler series began because of Justyn’s experiences traveling to 10 countries across 4 continents, where he became inspired to further shed light on different issues such as children’s food allergies, helping and encouraging individuals who have experienced marginalization, and providing educational resources for children globally.

Justyn has also become highly acclaimed and recognized for his purity of heart and international impact by public figures such as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and has been featured on the TODAY Show, People Magazine Online, ABC World News, Newsmax’s Patriot of the Week and more, as well as winning over 30 contests, grants and special recognitions for his creative annual service projects: Around the World Read-A-Thon, The Blessing Project, Super Justyn’s Giveaway and Learning is Fun Libraries.

As part of this movement Justyn is educating and uplifting many individuals and organizations through social action to bring awareness of the great deeds that go unrecognized.

Attachment