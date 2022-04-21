Rolling Papers Market Will Register An US$ 1.1 Bn Increase In Revenues Between 2022-2032

NEWARK, Del., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global rolling papers market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 679 Mn in 2022. Sales are projected to grow at a steady 5.1% CAGR , with the market size reaching US$ 1.1 Bn by 2032.



Traditionally, tobacco was smoked using paper scraps and leafs of different trees. However, paper scraps and leafs have gradually evolved into sophisticated and commercial rolling papers. Cigarette paper or rolling papers are made from non-wood plant fibers such flax, hemp, sisal, rice straw, and esparto.

Rolling papers are available in several forms, which include transparent, colored, and flavored. These papers offer desired tearing strength, thickness, low air permeability, and excellent burning speed control. Rising number of commercial cigarette brands and surging popularity of roll-your-own method of smoking will bolster sales in the market in the forthcoming years.

Further, urbanization in developing countries across Asia and Latin America is fueling the demand for the tobacco smoking products. As a result of the changing pace of living and growing hectic lifestyles in the urban areas many people prefer quick dopamine releasing products like coffee and cigarettes. Furthermore, legalization of recreational use of cannabis in various countries will augment the growth in the market.

Increasing availability and sales of rolling papers via online channels in anticipated to boost sales in the forthcoming years. Several companies are investing in the development of online sales platforms to increase their geographical reach.

Furthermore, the companies also benefit from the data entered by the customers at the time of purchasing the product. The data collected from the website is used to make a data-driven decision, gain insights regarding the consumer buying pattern, product demand and regional demand.

Online sales channels also enable companies to manage the inventory of the products in demand, reducing the overhead costs incurred in setting up physical supply and distribution networks, and improving consumer engagement.

Consumers are able to compare prices and make better purchasing decisions with the help of online platforms. Thus, the growing adoption of online sales channels is anticipated to propel sales in the market.

“Legalization of recreational cannabis consumption across various states and countries, along with surging demand for hemp-based rolling papers for a better smoking experience will continue driving sales in the market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

By material type, hemp segment is estimated to account for around 60% of the total market share in 2022.

In terms of basis weight, demand in the 10 gsm to 25 gsm segment will increase at a 4.6% CAGR through 2032.

Sales in the U.S. rolling papers market will grow at a 3.7% CAGR, reaching a valuation of US$ 164.8 Mn by 2032.

China will account for a dominant share in the East Asia rolling papers market, with total sales reaching US$ 136 Mn by 2032.

Rolling Papers Market Landscape

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc., Delfort Group AG and Republic Technologies are the top players operating in the rolling papers market. Furthermore, Richer Paper Co., Ltd., Snail Custom Rolling Papers, Nippon Paper Papylia, Pura Group, Mudanjiang Hengfeng Paper Co., Ltd. JOB de Jean Bardou, Devambez, Moondust Paper Private Limited and Miquel y Costas are the key players operating in the global rolling papers market. The Tier 3 players in the market are expected to hold 55-65% of the global rolling papers market share.

Rolling Papers Market Report

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global rolling papers market, analyzing historical demand from 2015-2021 and forecast statistics for 2022-2032. The study reveals growth projections on the rolling papers market based on material type (flax, sisal, hemp, rice straw and others (esparto, etc.)) and basis weight (up to 10 gsm, 10 gsm to 25 gsm and 25 gsm & above) across seven regions.

