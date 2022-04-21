HSG Managing Partner Travis Ansel to Lead AAPPR Conference Session on 'Health System Medical Staff Development Planning in 2022 and Beyond'

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HSG, a national healthcare consultancy that supports hospitals and health systems in building differentiated strategies and high-performing physician networks, is pleased to present a learning session for physician recruiters at the Annual Association for Advancing Physician and Provider Recruitment (AAPPR) Conference in Chicago. The break-out session, led by HSG Managing Partner Travis Ansel on Tuesday, April 26 at 4 p.m. CDT, will address "Health System Medical Staff Development Planning in 2022 and Beyond."

Current news headlines on medical staffing range from healthcare worker strikes to physician burnout and unsustainable wage increases to attract and retain healthcare workers and providers. Given the current environment and the lingering effects COVID-19 has had on healthcare providers, health systems can no longer approach medical staff development planning solely through a community needs lens. Instead, healthcare leaders tasked with recruiting and developing medical staff plans must start thinking proactively and align their efforts with the health system's overall strategic plan and integrate this plan with the employed network's management structure to have success.

"Health Systems should focus on medical staff development planning as an opportunity to centralize their growth and access strategies that will proactively identify the type of providers that will enable the execution of the health system's overall strategy," notes Ansel. "Too often, organizations focus exclusively on physician recruitment even though advanced practice providers play an increasingly important role in care delivery," he added.

Both members and non-members can register for the AAPPR Annual Conference in Chicago through April 27. Additional information and educational materials on medical staff development planning are available at HSGAdvisors.com. In addition, continuing education credits are available at the AAPPR Conference and on-demand recordings.

HSG is a Louisville-based national healthcare consulting firm that empowers leaders to build differentiated health system strategies and high-performing employed physician networks by pairing data intelligence with experienced strategic advice.

