New Satori State of Data Security Operations (DataSecOps) in Cloud Report Reveals 61% of data leaders point to manual processes and tools for data access management slowing down data initiatives

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satori , creator of the first Universal Data Access Service for cloud-based data stores and infrastructure, today announced the results from a new industry study on DataSecOps in Cloud Report. The report reveals that although data-driven companies place utmost priority on securing sensitive data, most are stuck in cycles of ineffective, inefficient manual data security and governance practices. Over 71% of respondents indicated they store PII, or personally identifiable data, with 47% storing sensitive financial data such as credit scores, bank or credit card accounts and payments in their data stores, spanning databases, data warehouses and data lakes. While 85% consider securing access to sensitive data as critical for their business to reduce the data breach risk or unauthorized exposures, 61% indicated that meeting security and compliance requirements slows down their data projects.



Data engineers, architects and scientists, as well as security, privacy and compliance professionals from over 100 hyper-growth startups, mid-size and Fortune 500 companies participated in the study.

“Our latest DataSecOps survey reveals the state that many companies are in - trying to scale through data but being held back by legacy processes and tools,” said Eldad Chai, CEO and Co-founder of Satori . “The results correspond to why organizations are opting for a common data access layer securing access to sensitive data with fully automated tooling and processes, making the data the path of least resistance in the organization. With a modern, real-time data security approach, companies can accelerate delivery of data projects, scale up across the organization and save up to 80% less time spent currently on manual, ad-hoc security controls.”

As data footprints continue to increase exponentially, every company is now storing massive amounts of data. At the same time, the need to secure sensitive personal, health and financial data, is also increasing. These factors are driving new priorities for teams:

Rapid Growth in Sensitive Data: 71% of respondents indicate they store personally identifiable (PII) data such names, emails, date of birth and social security or national ID numbers, with 47% storing sensitive financial data such as credit scores, bank or credit card accounts and payments in their databases, data warehouses and data lakes.

Need to Secure Access to Sensitive Data: 85% see securing access to sensitive data viewed as critical for business, and as the way to minimize the risk of data breach or exposure to unauthorized parties. One in three point to meeting data security, privacy or compliance requirements from their customers, while 27% are addressing the sensitive data access for compliance with consumer privacy regulations such as GDPR and CCPA.

Data Democratization Is a Priority: As data democratization accelerates, 75% are working on increasing access to data for more users such as data scientists, analysts, engineers and business users within the organization.

Yet..Slow and Inefficient Tools and Processes Inhibit Access to Data and Consume Precious Data Engineering Cycles: 61% point to manual processes and tools for requesting access to data, with 32% relying on the manual process with emails and service tickets and 29% having fragmented processes mired in multiple tools and custom code.

Delays in Data Projects: 62% indicate that meeting security and compliance requirements slow down their data projects. Current manual processes and tools for data access are a huge drag on successful completion of critical data projects.

62% indicate that meeting security and compliance requirements slow down their data projects. Current manual processes and tools for data access are a huge drag on successful completion of critical data projects. Less, not more: Over 50% want less to do with data security and governance. One in eight respondents want nothing to do with security and compliance requirements, while 39% want to see streamlined security and compliance processes so they can spend less time writing custom code or processing access requests manually, and focus more on their core projects for delivering data and insights to improve business operations.

The survey was conducted in March and April of 2022, with community partner Data Science Connect. Data engineers, architects and scientists, as well as security, privacy and compliance professionals from the following companies participated in the survey:

Hyper-growth startups in Fintech, Healthtech, and B2B and B2C Tech including Payfit, Sezzle, Square, Asurion, Lucid, Filevine, Innovaccer, Uniphore, Letsgetchecked, Cloudflare, Wayfair, Yelp, Trade Republic Bank, Talkdesk, 54gene, Collective Health, Tricore Technology and Snap Inc.

Fortune 500 companies across financial services, healthcare, technology, manufacturing, retail, and eCommerce including Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, HSBC, Credit Suisse, Vanguard, Visa, Equifax, UnitedHealth Group, Optum, IBM, Amazon, Accenture, Cisco, Google, AT&T, ViacomCBS (Paramount), T-Mobile, Lowe's, Shopify, DHL, Kroger and Walmart.

The full study results will be unveiled at the inaugural Data Leader Summit , presented by Satori in partnership with Data Science Connect. This first-of-its-kind conference is tailored specifically to data engineers, architects, scientists and security and compliance professionals. The event is focused on accelerating data-driven innovation and growth, while maintaining security, privacy and compliance. It will host a community of over 2,000 data, analytics, security and compliance professionals from hyper-growth startups and Fortune 500 companies across North America.



To request access to the study results, visit: https://go.satoricyber.com/state-of-datasecops-report

