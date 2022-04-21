Ideal Image Continues Expansion in the New York Metro Area

TAMPA, Fla., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideal Image , the #1 Aesthetics Brand in North America, opened its fifth location in the tri-state area today. The opening of this new clinic in Nanuet, New York will provide a convenient option for new and existing clients in and around the Fairfield County, Long Island and New York City markets that are looking to invest in their health and confidence through accessible and affordable aesthetics. The clinic is located at 9119 Fashion Dr, Nanuet, NY 10954.



“In response to strong consumer demand, we are excited to broaden our services in the greater New York Metro area with the opening of our newest location in Nanuet,” said Ideal Image CEO David Prokupek. “The addition supplements our existing tri-state network, as we continue on our mission of making personal aesthetics more affordable and accessible than ever before.”

As with all of Ideal Image’s new clinics, this 2500 square foot space was designed with intentional neutrality, creating a calming and approachable feeling for the company’s diverse clientele. The clinic is located in The Shops at Nanuet, a premiere shopping center in the heart of Clarkstown, NY with a vibrant shopping environment and the very best in retail, exceptional dining and entertainment. Nanuet locals can now visit a nearby clinic or visit the virtual platform to consult with Ideal Image’s team of highly trained Aesthetics Consultants safely and conveniently to develop a personalized treatment plan.

Ideal Image welcomes everybody and every body – all ages, all backgrounds, all people everywhere. That’s why the brand offers treatments that are effective, affordable and backed by a Lifetime Guarantee Membership which gives clients access to free treatments, exclusive VIP discounts and the most competitive pricing on Laser Hair Removal, skin rejuvenation and Botox at $8.90 per unit. Plus, with Ideal Image's revolutionary tele-aesthetics platform, consumers in and around Nanuet can also consult with Ideal Image’s team of highly trained Aesthetics Specialists safely and conveniently via the company’s virtual platform before receiving any treatments at the new clinic. Clients have access to Aesthetic Consultations from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm, seven days a week, from the comfort of home or in the clinic.

Located within The Shops at Nanuet, Ideal Image Nanuet is conveniently located and ready to work with customers to deliver results you can see, confidence you can feel. Visit idealimage.com to schedule a virtual consultation 9:00am to 9:00pm seven days a week.

About Ideal Image

At Ideal Image we believe “confidence changes everything.” As North America’s #1 aesthetics brand, we deliver affordable and effective aesthetic treatments through the most accessible network of 800+ doctors and medical professionals who have performed over 20 million FDA-cleared treatments for over 20 years. Ideal Image’s full suite of aesthetic services includes Laser Hair Removal, body sculpting, Botox®, fillers, skin rejuvenation, and medical grade skincare – all backed by a Lifetime Guarantee Membership. For results you can see and confidence you can feel, visit idealimage.com and follow @idealimage.