Wolters Kluwer 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders adopts all resolutions

Shareholders approve a total dividend of €1.57 per ordinary share

April 21, 2022 – Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL), a leading global provider of expert solutions, insights and services for professionals, announces that all resolutions were adopted as proposed at today’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM).

“In 2021, Wolters Kluwer delivered strong financial results and advanced on several ESG fronts,” said Nancy McKinstry, CEO and Chair of the Executive Board at the AGM. “We developed our new three-year strategic plan which will see us take steps in coming years to accelerate our expert solutions, expand our reach and evolve our core capabilities.”

Changes in the Supervisory Board

The Supervisory Board has appointed Ms. Ann Ziegler as new Chair of the Supervisory Board. She will succeed Mr. Frans Cremers, who has retired from the Supervisory Board at the end of this Annual General Meeting. Mr. Jack de Kreij will succeed Ms. Ziegler as Vice-Chair of the Supervisory Board. Ms. Heleen Kersten has been appointed as new member of the Supervisory Board for a term of four years. She will succeed Mr. Cremers as member of the Selection and Remuneration Committee.

The Supervisory Board members represent a diversity of nationality, experience, talent, and expertise. Four (57%) of the seven Supervisory Board members are female.

2021 Financial Statements and Dividend

Shareholders voted to adopt the Financial Statements for 2021 as included in the 2021 Annual Report and approved a total dividend of €1.57 per ordinary share, resulting in a final dividend of €1.03 per ordinary share, payable in May 2022. The cash dividend will be paid net of 15% dividend withholding tax where applicable.

Remuneration

The 2021 remuneration report, including an overview of remuneration to individual members

of the Executive Board and of the Supervisory Board, was adopted with 98.91% of votes in favor.

Other AGM resolutions

All other AGM resolutions were adopted, including the resolution to release the members of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board from liability for the exercise of their respective duties; to extend the authority of the Executive Board to issue shares; to authorize the Executive Board to acquire shares in the company, and to cancel shares; and the re-appointment of the external auditor for a term of two years.

Shareholders represented

Wolters Kluwer shareholders were represented by proxy voting or by voting instruction, representing a total of 78.90% of the total issued share capital entitled to vote.

Detailed voting results by agenda item will be available on our website at www.wolterskluwer.com/agm shortly.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Data relevant in relation to the dividend:

April 25, 2022 Ex-dividend date: 2021 final dividend

April 26, 2022 Record date: 2021 final dividend

May 18, 2022 Payment date: 2021 final dividend ordinary shares

May 25, 2022 Payment date: 2021 final dividend ADRs

August 30, 2022 Ex-dividend date: 2022 interim dividend

August 31, 2022 Record date: 2022 interim dividend

September 22, 2022 Payment date: 2022 interim dividend

September 29, 2022 Payment date: 2022 interim dividend ADRs

Media Investors/Analysts Gerbert van Genderen Stort Meg Geldens Corporate Communications Investor Relations t + 31 172 641 230 t + 31 172 641 407 press@wolterskluwer.com ir@wolterskluwer.com

