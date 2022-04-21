SimonMed Honors Breast Cancer Warriors on Mobile Mammography Units

Scottsdale AZ, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 21, 2022

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, April 30th 2022, 9201 E Mountain View Rd Suite 100, Scottsdale, AZ 85258. Private event will be held in the parking lot of SimonMed Imaging’s flagship Scottsdale Mountain View location.

Employee-nominated honorees and their families will be present for an unveiling of 5 Mobile On-site Mammography (MOM) units that have been named after these Breast Cancer warriors. Dedication will include CEO, Dr. John Simon, EVP of MOM Catherine Midgette and GM of MOM, Amy Hilburn.

MOM has been dedicated to the early detection of breast cancer by providing mobile mammography screening serves to women where they work and live, at both the work site and community events, serving all 15 counties in Arizona. MOM by SimonMed is the largest provider of mobile breast cancer screenings in Arizona!

ABOUT SIMONMED IMAGING®

SimonMed Imaging ("SimonMed"), is one of the largest independent outpatient medical imaging providers and physician radiology practices in the United States, serving the community for over 30 years. Our mission is to provide best-in class affordable care through the use of advanced technology. We have patient-focused staff and highly trained medical professionals in over 160 convenient locations across 11 states, and provide late night and weekend appointments to accommodate patients.

ABOUT MOBILE ON-SITE MAMMOGRAPHY BY SIMONMED®

For almost 30 years, MOM has brought screening services to women—where they work and where they live. Today, MOM is the major provider of mobile breast cancer screening services to women in Arizona, Nevada and soon to launch in Florida MOM is FDA approved, contracted with major insurance carriers and HMO insurers, and committed to early detection and accessibility.

CONTACT

To schedule please call (866) 614-8555 or visit www.SimonMed.com

For Media Inquiries please email info@SimonMed.com

