Konica Minolta’s AccurioJet KM-1e Enables PCI Growth Strategy

Ramsey, NJ, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions, and Postal Center International™ (PCI™) today announced two new AccurioJet KM-1e LED UV Inkjet Press installations, one at each of PCI’s locations in Weston, Florida and San Antonio, Texas. Offering end-to-end solutions in print, mail and marketing, PCI is equipped and certified (HITRUST CSF®, TruSight, FDR, PCI DSS, SOC 2 (Type 2), FSC, SFI, PEFC, and G7) to provide fully integrated creative, e-business, print, promotional, fulfillment, mail, signs, and packaging solutions for enterprise clients in industries such as banking, government, healthcare, hospitality, and insurance.

The press installed in PCI’s Texas facility was unveiled today at the 2022 PCI Partnership Summit. The event was attended by more than 50 clients and prospects, who gathered to learn more about the press’ capabilities and other topical industry news, trends and actionable insights to power their business.

This technology supports PCI’s long-term strategy to secure a national leadership position in the high-speed, presort mailing services market. The company, which is one of the largest minority owned diverse suppliers, has seen exponential growth in recent years. In 2016, PCI acquired Original Impressions. In September of 2021, another milestone was set with the purchase of Arrowmail, a Miami-based print and mail service provider, followed by the opening of its San Antonio facility, in November of 2021, which generated local economic growth while bringing to San Antonio hundreds of job openings. Now in 2022, PCI expanded to a new Fulfillment & Signage Center in Davie, FL, positioning itself to better serve customers nationwide. As PCI continues to build out its Texas facility, redundancy is key. Having twin devices in its two locations will allow the company to align workflows and produce exact color matches, as well as meet its rigorous business continuity plan.

Client needs and increased volume made it a simple decision for PCI to round out its full suite of printing equipment with the AccurioJet KM-1e. Its growing business demands advanced technology and faster output and drying times to deliver the unmatched turnaround times its enterprise clients have come to expect. Larger sheets, multiple substrates and color accuracy make the device a perfect fit for PCI’s clients, satisfying varied printing needs such as short print runs, fast turnarounds, high registration accuracy and the use of highly customized materials.

PCI considers the AccurioJet KM-1e to be one of the most powerful client solutions on the print market to date, with technology that eliminates the need to adjust color, and reduces make-ready time and paper waste with immediate high print quality normally only attainable through offset printing. The AccurioJet KM-1e’s UV ink for durability, B2+ format, and the ability to print up to 24 points, as well as textured and synthetic stocks set it apart from the competition and allows PCI to expand its focus on personalized print products and transactional printing.

“As a solutions-based provider, PCI is deeply rooted in technology offerings that interlace into its systems and add value to its clients. By delivering outstanding, consistent print output much faster than offset or aqueous inkjet presses, the KM-1e has improved turnaround times and the print quality of their clients’ work,” said Bill Troxil, President, Industrial Print and Production Print Business, Konica Minolta. “We are proud to be partnered with PCI as they work to achieve national brand presence and are pleased that Konica Minolta’s AccurioJet KM-1e can serve their needs by providing more diversity in their inkjet offerings.”

As an environmentally sustainable organization with goals of having a zero carbon footprint, PCI takes great pride in managing the economic impact of its operations against those of its environment. The company was extremely pleased to find that the AccurioJet KM-1e press meets and exceeds the environmental standards set within the industry.

PCI has seen significant enhancements in efficiency with the ability to go from various substrates, realizing significant savings in both time and cost, which it has been able pass along to its clients. The ability to run a true sheetfed B2+ format enables more pages “up” on the sheet, completing jobs faster with fewer sheets. The AccurioJet KM-1e accomplishes everything in one pass, allowing clients to move away from storing “shells” printed offset for personalization later.

“The installation of the AccurioJet KM-1e presses at both our Weston headquarters and Texas Facility is yet another milestone in our evolving corporate vision and fast-paced growth story,” said Ismael Diaz, President, PCI. “We are committed to bringing the resources required to grow and widen the breadth of our capabilities, and with the state-of-the-art KM-1e press, we can successfully and seamlessly continue to deliver on our clients’ custom printing needs.”

The Konica Minolta AccurioJet KM-1e is a 29-inch sheet-fed UV inkjet press. The KM-1e can produce up to 3,000 sheets per hour on a wide range of paper thicknesses, from 0.06 to 0.6mm. The press prints on various media, including clear film, metallic media, canvas and embossed paper. Learn more about Konica Minolta’s AccurioJet KM-1e LED UV Inkjet Press here.

