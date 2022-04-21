Finansiv Launches a Prime Brokerage for Digital Assets

NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finansiv , the first digital asset prime brokerage offering services to retail, as well as institutional investors in Bitcoin , Ethereum , and other digital assets, announced it is live and executing OTC client trades, and that its retail-focused platform will be live by the end of the year. Finansiv helps clients achieve best order execution for digital assets, who expect and require the highest operational standards, low transaction-costs, transparency, custody solutions, and other services, such as lending and staking.



"Cryptocurrency trading lacks the transparency and liquidity that is nowadays the standard in traditional finance. We're excited to bring these qualities to the crypto markets." said AleksandarIvanov, Founder & CEO of Finansiv.

Finansiv brings robust infrastructure and execution services that institutional investors need to trade at scale.

"Investors are seeking a better way to execute large trades, we've built a client-first company that leverages best-in-class technology tools and multiple liquidity sources to help clients plan trades and receive best execution. Our focus is on providing our clients, which include financial institutions, high net worth individuals as well as retail investors, an all-in-one solution that eases the operational challenges associated with trading & storing digital assets," added Ivanov.

In addition to access to fiat spot markets, Finansiv's unique combination of features include the following:

End-to-End Platform: Finansiv provides clients with a single touch point and acts as the intermediary between digital asset investors and cryptocurrency exchanges. More than just software, Finansiv provides a complete brokerage service including execution, capital management, and custody.

Robust Trading Infrastructure: Finansiv has deployed an advanced order routing system designed to integrate both exchange and OTC liquidity.

One-Step Settlement: Finansiv bundles order routing with settlement and cash management capabilities so that clients do not have to interact with multiple systems and exchanges.

Integrated Custody: Finansiv works with banks and custody providers to enable secure transfers and custody on behalf of clients. Fully integrated, 100% cold-storage solutions are available to clients with seamless on-platform to cold-storage transfers.

Post-Trade Reporting: Finansiv provides clients with post-trade reporting, which ensures clients see exactly how and where their trades were executed.

Execution Consulting and Advice: Finansiv brings years of experience trading in other markets to bear in helping tailor an execution strategy for clients when deploying capital at scale to Digital Asset markets.

Finansiv has bundled its end-to-end capabilities into three initial products:

OTC desk: A tool tailored to investors looking to gain access to cryptocurrency markets. These investors can use the OTC service to place large block trades, without directly interacting with any user interface. Finansiv uses advanced in-house smart-order-routing technology to find the best execution for each OTC order. A full post-trade report is provided for each order, detailing the execution specifics.

Trading Platform: A tool designed for the active trader looking for aggregated access to all leading exchanges and digital asset markets and advanced execution strategies, with a user interface designed for quick and easy order entry, and advanced charting capabilities via built-in TradingView charts, as well as integrated crypto wallets. The platform uses proprietary smart-order-routing by default, which takes advantage of hidden institutional order flows that may not be available at exchanges, in addition to on-exchange liquidity.

Vault: A 100% cold-storage custody solution for digital assets, providing best-in class security features, such as time-locks and multi-factor authentication. In addition, the company is developing an integrated staking & lending service so clients will be able to lend, borrow, and participate in DEFI, directly from their cold storage vault.

About Finansiv

Finansiv is a leading digital asset institution that is pioneering a bridge between the world of traditional financial services with the world of Blockchain technology and virtual currencies. Their mission is to maximize the value and utility of cryptocurrencies by offering exchange, custody, lending, and loan services, all in an integrated prime brokerage platform.

