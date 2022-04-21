VAYK Announces First Cryptocurrency Offering For Short-Term Vacation Rentals

Dallas, Texas, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaycaychella, Inc. (OTC Pink: VAYK) today announced the company is hosting a limited event next month where select investors will have the opportunity to see first-hand VAYK’s pilot portfolio of short-term rental vacation properties in Cuba and invest in an expansion of the pilot through VAYK’s first cryptocurrency offering.

VAYK today published a shareholder update from CEO Bill Justice, in conjunction with the company recently publishing its 2021 annual report.

See the update below in its entirety, which includes details on the event next month:

Dear Shareholders:

As a new technology business concentrated on the tourism sector, COVID-19 was an unwelcome detour. I’m proud to say we have just published our 2021 annual report and VAYK has endured the pandemic and is on a sound foundation for seizing a post pandemic interest resurgence in the tourism industry.

We are ready to launch the next version of our award winning Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Alternative Finance Application . Look for launch details coming soon.

Adding to the existing functionality democratizing access to financing for the purchase of short-term rental vacation properties, the next version will introduce fractionalized investment where multiple investors will be able to back a single short-term vacation rental project. Features that facilitate fractionalized investment will include real-time messaging between project owners and investors.

The next version is a first step towards adding the ability to invest in short-term vacation rental projects through the purchase of cryptocurrency.

VAYK has recently purchased a cryptocurrency exchange, and work is underway to promptly launch the exchange.

We are hosting an event in Cuba next month to baby step our way through the first cryptocurrency offering. Anyone interested in participating can contact the company and explore the opportunity to join. VAYK reserves the right to limit participation in the event to no more than 12 individuals and to make the final decision on attendees.

The objective is to raise funds through the issuance of an initial cryptocurrency to fund additional properties in the same vicinity as the existing short-term vacation rental properties in VAYK’s pilot project are located.

The initial cryptocurrency will also be the first cryptocurrency listed on the cryptocurrency exchange recently purchased by VAYK.

Specifically, the cryptocurrency will not be an asset controlled or offered by VAYK. VAYK has backed V-Royal with a loan to acquire the existing pilot properties in Cuba. V-Royal will be facilitating the cryptocurrency offering to fund additional properties. The cryptocurrency will be listed on VAYK’s cryptocurrency exchange.

We look forward to hearing from people interested in joining us in Cuba, and we look forward to updating the rest of you on our progress with this exciting milestone in VAYK’s ongoing growth and development.

Sincerely,

Bill Justice

CEO VAYK

To learn more and keep up with the latest updates at Vaycaychella, and to access the Vaycaychella App, visit https://www.vaycaychella.com/ .

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.