Worksport Enters Into Formal Agreement With Hyundai America Technical Center, Inc.

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd, an automotive and clean energy corporation, has just announced that they have entered into a formal agreement with Hyundai America Technical Center, Inc. (HATCI) to produce prototypes of the Worksport SOLIS, a solar tonneau cover capable of generating up to 650 watts of power, and a modified version of the COR energy storage system, specifically for the bed geometry of the Hyundai Santa Cruz Pickup Truck model.

HATCI, a division of Hyundai Motor Company, has provided 3D Data to Worksport specifically for this project, and the two companies intend to explore the benefit of each other's products working in tandem, in order to determine the viability of a future partnership. Syed Akbari, Project and Program Manager of Vehicle Planning and Analytics for HATCI commented, "We are very excited to collaborate with Worksport on a solar tonneau cover project, and we look forward to the final result."

A tentative timeline was also agreed upon for the Project whereby the working SOLIS and COR models for Hyundai's yet to be announced vehicle would be ready for presentation to Hyundai's head office by October of 2022.

"Our Company is honored to take this step with Hyundai and we are confident that they will be pleased with the working SOLIS and COR systems upon completion," said Steven Rossi, Worksport's Chief Executive Officer. "To come together on a project with such a well-known brand allows for even more innovation and development from our Engineering Team, and enables Worksport to continue to serve as the leader in our industry."

About Worksport:

Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the IP on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based true green energy solutions for the sustainable, clean energy, and automotive industries. Worksport Ltd. seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based technology. For more information, please visit www.worksport.com, www.investworksport.com and www.goterravis.com.

About Terravis Energy, Inc.

Terravis Energy, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures clean, green energy solutions that power lifestyle markets, with each segment of the company feeding into the derivation of the brand itself - Latin for "Earth" and "Force". The company foresees the future of the electric vehicle markets and sustainable energy markets through multiple lenses. Its Non-Parasitic Electric Vehicle (NPEVTM) fast charging platform which combines ultra efficient hydrogen fuel cells with solar to create completely carbon-free charge points that can re-energize Battery Electric Vehicles. Its Terravis Nanogrid™ which is designed to power houses and is modular where excess power can be directed toward utilities such as crypto mining. Its Terravis Microgrid™ system, composed of a number of Terravis Nanogrid™ systems, can power data centers and entire communities. Its Terravis Wall-e™ platform is a standalone power backup system for homes in cases of power failures, as well as a "power guardian" that can be used in conjunction with the Terravis Nanogrid™.

For more information, please visit www.terravisenergy.com.

