John Carona Launches HOAM Ventures To Expand Presence In Property Technology Sector

Dallas, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John Carona, Founder and CEO of Associa, the community management industry’s largest company, has tapped veteran tech executive Andrew Brock to head HOAM Ventures, an independently operated investment firm specializing in PropTech and real estate technology. HOAM Ventures invests in, acquires, and partners with revolutionary companies and products to provide the community management industry with cutting-edge technology solutions. Mr. Brock will be responsible for leading the company’s ongoing efforts to develop fully integrated, end-to-end, cross-industry solutions that seamlessly meet the operational needs of community management firms, developers, homeowners, and investors.

HOAM Ventures is the culmination of Associa’s efforts over the past decade to leverage and apply its broad community management expertise to advanced technology offerings. By partnering with other technology thought leaders, the company works to disrupt and re-imagine how the managed community industry utilizes technology to improve and streamline communications and operations.

Rounding out the HOAM Ventures executive team are Tommy Wells, Chief Financial Officer; Mark Knudsen, Chief Digital Officer and Shannon Streenz, Chief Operating Officer. The company will be headquartered in Dallas.

“The consolidation of technology services under the fully independent HOAM Ventures umbrella represents an exciting and dynamic step forward for the community management services industry,” said John Carona, Associa Founder and CEO. “HOAM Ventures brings a tremendous range of demonstrated property and real estate technology expertise to the table and promises to transform the community management sector.”

“Our demonstrated range of in-depth PropTech expertise sets HOAM Ventures apart and is key to our successful development of world class businesses,” said Andrew Brock, HOAM Ventures President and CEO. “Our goal is to develop and offer the most comprehensive and effective suite of PropTech products in the community management industry. To that end, we will continue to partner with, invest in, and acquire both established and startup firms whose products and service offerings help fuel growth and the continued modernization of the industry.”

About HOAM Ventures

HOAM Ventures is an investment firm specializing in PropTech and real estate technology. The company backs, acquires, mentors, and partners with revolutionary companies, thought leaders, and innovative products. Headquartered in Dallas, HOAM Ventures is focused on driving measurable growth, innovation, and building world class companies throughout all segments of the property technology sector. For more information please visit www.hoamventures.com.

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa