Global Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Market is Expected to be Worth US$ 1,639.3 Mn by 2026 From US$ 841.4 in 2020: Fairfield Market Research

LONDON, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Up from the revenue of over US$841 Mn recorded in 2020, global zero liquid discharge (ZLD) market is all set to reach around US$1,640 Mn through 2026. Fairfield Market Research in its latest released study forecasts a progressive growth outlook for ZLD market during 2021 – 2026. The study suggests that the growing limitations by governments, and regulatory bodies regarding wastewater discharge by industries, and manufacturing units will favour the growth of market. Tightening regulatory screws around zero liquid discharge norms are likely to encourage adoption of ZLD strategies, thereby supporting the market growth. One of the leading entities setting such mandates includes the EU Water Framework Directive and the Effluent Limitation Guidelines (ELGs) – by the Environment Protection Agency (US EPA).



Uptake of ZLD Solutions Accelerates in Energy and Power Segment

The report in its end user analysis reveals that the energy and power segment held more than 44% share in global market revenue, maintaining its lead in 2020. A majority of contribution has been recorded from power plants, oil and gas exploration and production companies, and refineries. Thermal power plants remain the top wastewater generation source in the segment, followed by refineries that typically tend to account for water pollution to a large extent. Dominance of the energy and power segment is expected to prevail through 2026 owing to higher uptake of ZLD solutions across the segment. The other moderately contributing segments that have been assessed in the report include food and beverages, chemicals and petrochemicals, and textile.

Asia Pacific Continues to Spearhead, MEA Holds Lucrative Opportunistic Potential

Asia Pacific led global market for zero liquid discharge with more than 42% revenue share in 2020. The region is likely to remain at the forefront in the forecast period as well, majorly owing to ascending investments in water security by the key Asian economies like China, and India. Governments of these economies are also emphasising ZLD system set-ups for effective wastewater treatment, which indicates a strong growth outlook for the market across Asia Pacific.

Mature markets like North America, and Europe continue to sustain as they have a well-established framework of strict environmental laws and regulations towards regarding water pollution. The US alone has over 70 ZLD plants with a combined capacity of around 20,000 GPM that treat wastewater from power plants that eventually goes to non-potable applications in the US. This continues to place it as an important ZLD market globally. On the other hand, GCC countries in the Middle East & African region have lesser reserves of water than that of oil and industries in the sub-region reflect solid scope of penetration for ZLD implementation for wastewater recycling and reusage.

Key Players in Global Zero Liquid Discharge Market

The report provides detailed strategic analysis of some of the key players involved in zero liquid discharge market competition. Besides Veolia, Thermax Global, and ALFA LAVAL, the other leading names among profiled market players include GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, SEUZ, Praj Industries, ENCON Evaporators, Aquatech International LLC, AQUARION AG, Oasys Water, Kelvin Water Technologies Pvt. Ltd., and 3V Green Eagle S.p.A.

