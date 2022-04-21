Proactive news headlines including Fobi AI, Altaley Mining, Wellbeing Digital Sciences, Pathway Health, and SWMBRD

New York, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

Melkior options 100% of the Genex gold-copper project near Timmins, Ontario click here

Wellbeing Digital Sciences inks MOU with Pathway Health for potential sale of some assets click here

Fobi AI launches Investor Pass, a first of its kind investor relations platform click here

CULT Food Science promotes Lejjy Gafour to CEO click here

Altaley Mining closes first tranche of private placement raising gross proceeds of $4.24M for Tahuehueto mine click here

Guardforce AI rolls out robotic services in the US starting with New Jersey click here

Versus Systems gets fans going at San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo for fourth consecutive year click here

SWMBRD appoints former Nike and Billabong executive Chris Kypriotis as director and chairman click here

The Valens Company secures agreement for Green Roads kiosks in major malls across the United States click here

Todos Medical appoints Philippe Goix as chief commercial officer for Provista Diagnostics click here

SpotLite360 IOT Solutions inks US$10 million contract with cannabis cultivation company click here

Cabral Gold highlights promising drill results from MG gold deposit on its Cuiú Cuiú project in Brazil click here

Electric Royalties says strong upward trend in the price of zinc has significantly increased its royalty payments click here

Electra Battery says construction at North America's only cobalt sulfate refinery continues on schedule click here

Prospector Metals readies to kick off two-phased exploration program at its Schefferville gold project in Quebec click here

Naturally Splendid says it will be presenting at the Canadian Health Food Association trade show promoting its Plantein line of plant-based entrees click here

District Metals discovers prospective polymetallic mineralization in airborne EM survey at Gruvberget property in Sweden click here

Harbor Custom Development lists six Western Washington apartment projects totaling 734 units for a combined value of $278M with Kidder Mathews click here

BetterLife to present BETR-001 preclinical data at Canadian Association for Neuroscience Conference click here

AIM ImmunoTech says Ampligen data supports synergistic potential with checkpoint blockade therapies click here

Doré Copper Mining hits high-grade gold at the Gwillim property in Québec click here

Hillcrest Energy Technologies publishes first white paper showcasing the efficiency of its silicon carbide inverter technology click here

ARMM announces the appointment of Karla Rivera to the company’s board of directors, effective immediately click here

World Copper signs letter of intent with Desaladora Rosario for desalinated seawater pipeline for Escalones project click here

Sonoro Gold drills high-grade gold at its Cerro Caliche project in Mexico click here

Wellteq Digital Health says one of Australia's largest health insurers, nib holdings will offer its digital health solution to all Australians click here

